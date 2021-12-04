Scientists developing chewing gum that has the potential to reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection: Tribune India





New York, December 4th New research has been found that chewing gum contaminated with plant-grown proteins can act as a “trap” for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and controlling infection. Researchers exposed saliva samples from Covid-19 patients to ACE2 gum and found that their levels of viral RNA dropped dramatically and were almost undetectable. This shows a study published in Molecular Therapy. “SARS-CoV-2 replicates in the salivary glands. I know that if someone sneezes, coughs, or speaks, some of the virus can be shed and reach other viruses. We know, “said Henry Daniel, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States. “This gum provides us with an opportunity to neutralize the virus in saliva and gives us an easy way to reduce the source of the disease,” Daniel added. To test chewing gum, the team grew angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) in plants, combined it with another compound that promotes binding through the mucosal barrier, and combined the resulting plant material with cinnamon-flavored gum. I incorporated it into a tablet. When a sample from a nasopharyngeal swab in a Covid-positive patient was cultured with gum, it was shown that ACE2 present can neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Following these initial investigations, other investigations were carried out in which viruses less pathogenic than SARS-CoV-2 were modified to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The team observed that the gum significantly prevented the entry of the virus or virus particles into the cell by blocking the ACE2 receptor on the cell or by binding directly to the peplomer. The research team is currently working to obtain permission to conduct clinical trials to assess whether the approach is safe and effective when tested in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. .. IANS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/schools/scientists-developing-chewing-gum-that-could-reduce-sars-cov-2-transmission-346262 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos