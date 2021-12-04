Risk of hepatitis A in NDG grocery stores

Public health officials in Montreal sent a risk of exposure warning about sushi cooked at the Provigo grocery store on 6600 Saint-Jacques Street in the Notre Dame de Grasse district of Montreal on Friday night.

According to public health, sushi products cooked between November 17th and 20th and November 24th and 25th may be contaminated with hepatitis A, although the risk of infection is low. , There are specific recommendations to follow if you may have been exposed.

If you have never been vaccinated against hepatitis A or may have been exposed to contaminated food that you have had a previous illness with, immediately contact Info-Santé at 811 for a free vaccination. You will be asked to make a reservation.Those who make reservations must bring a Medicare card and vaccination records

According to public health, people who consume the product in question should be aware of signs of hepatitis A infection from now until January 13, 2022, and consult a doctor if any of the following occur: I have.

Decreased appetite

nausea

vomiting

heat

General fatigue

Malaise

jaundice

Gray stool

Dark urine

According to the public health authorities in Montreal, hepatitis A is an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver and is a major health concern for the elderly, those suffering from chronic liver disease, or those with weakened immunity. May cause.

It states that anyone who has eaten sushi and has been vaccinated or treated for an infectious disease in the past is not at risk.