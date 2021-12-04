Health
Anger enthusiastically over Omicron’s travel ban in southern Africa
Omicron, first discovered in Botswana, rekindled the debate over the effectiveness of strict border closures and angered that transparency in South Africa’s reporting of tensions led to what the region considers to be a scapegoat. Caused.
South African scientists first identified this variant and have since been detected in countries around the world. Before the travel ban was announced, it became clear that Omicron already existed in Europe. It is not yet known where Omicron came from.
Still, the travel ban is aimed head-on at southern Africa. This includes countries for which no evidence of new variants has yet been found. It caused a wave of anger from African politicians and public health authorities. They say they are resentful of the lack of support they have received from the West and discriminate against countries that are anxious for vaccine doses.
The list has grown rapidly since the weekend, despite warnings from researchers that the threat posed by the new variant is not yet clear. And along with that, there are criticisms.
Countries that restrict travel include the United States, which bans travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesoto, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi.
WHO Executive Secretary Tedros Adhanom Gebreez said, “I am deeply concerned that these countries are being punished by others for doing the right thing. Reasonable and proportional in line with the International Health Regulations. We call on all countries to take risk mitigation measures. ” In his opening remarks at the WHO briefing on Wednesday.
Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid-19 tech leader, said the travel ban limits South African researchers’ ability to ship virus samples abroad.
“I don’t want to see the country punished for sharing information because this is the way WHO and our partners are, this is the way we evaluate and the way we provide advice,” she said. Said.
In a speech at the United Nations World Tourism Conference in Madrid on Wednesday, South African Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu condemned the ban and made it “impossible” for South African representatives to attend due to new travel restrictions. Called on the Spanish authorities.
Africa’s anger at the ban has spread internationally, as hundreds have also expressed anger on social media.
African stereotypes
“We can’t escape the threat of a virus in Africa,” Remi Adekoya, a political analyst and lecturer at the University of York in the United Kingdom, told CNN. “It reminds people of all sorts of terrible images of catastrophes like Ebola.”
Images of the snake-like appearance of the Ebola virus and depictions of menacing bats were deeply rooted in the observer’s consciousness long after the outbreak, the report found. If a new virus is found on the continent, it can cause a panic.
When “fear, or” motivational state, “turns into behavior, individual fear behaviors manifest themselves at a collective level, in a fashionable manner among groups of people who share fear and observe each other’s behavior. It can be transmitted rapidly. ”
Adekoya says these fears date back to the demythologization of Africa in the 19th century in film and news coverage.
“The’dark continent’is still psychologically resonating around the world, which is why viruses and illnesses that appear to come from Africa are instinctively feared,” he said. “If the variant had been found somewhere, the reaction would have been quite different.”
Financial damage
Adekoya fears that a travel ban could be “totally devastating to the African economy.” To combat this, he proposes that leaders confront their international counterparts.
“Africa needs to put the greatest diplomatic pressure on the Western government to come up with scientific evidence of exactly what is happening. What is this variant? How deadly is it? And How long does this travel ban need to be enforced? ”
According to Mara Pillinger, Senior Associate at the O’Neill National and World Health Law Institute at Georgetown Law School in Washington, DC, the travel ban is associated with a lack of political desire for alternatives and not with taking it. .. Specific measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
“When the government enacts a travel ban, it’s symbolic-it’s trying to give the impression that they’re taking action to protect themselves,” Pilinger told CNN. “But partial measures are not effective. It’s like blocking one hole in a leak bucket, but allowing the other hole to continue leaking.”
The explanation given by government leaders in support of the travel ban is that it takes time, she continued. “But we already know what we need. A combination of vaccines, masks, better ventilation, testing, and, if possible, social distance.”
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a speech to the public on Sunday that he was “extremely disappointed” in what he regarded as “totally unjust” behavior in the West.
“Travel bans are not known by science and are not effective in preventing the spread of this variety,” he said. “The only thing a travel ban does is to further damage the economies of the affected countries, to respond to and undermine their ability to recover from a pandemic.”
At a joint press conference with Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari on Wednesday, Lamaposa urged the ban to be lifted again.
Vaccine injustice
Dr. Ayoade Alakija, co-chair of the African Union African Vaccine Delivery Alliance, told CNN that new variants were inevitable unless parts of the world were largely vaccinated.
“We have to call it to the world. They are excluding us and abusing us,” she said. “Africa needs to find a collective voice. Our leaders need to wake up, recognize the geopolitical implications they have, and recognize that they can do something at the moment. I have.”
Of the more than 8 billion vaccines administered worldwide, only 6% are used in Africa.
During the outbreak of the pandemic, Africa was applauded in some areas with relatively low cases and deaths, primarily based on strong policy responses.
Some critics argue that the low vaccination rates on the continent are due to vaccine hesitation. This is the theory that Arakiya describes as “Boulder Dash”. She points out that many countries received small quantities in the first place.
“There is also vaccine hesitation in the United States, but the theory doesn’t hold water because it doesn’t prevent vaccines from being obtained,” Alakija said.
The way forward
On Monday, Team Europe, a coalition of EU agencies, promised to donate 500 million doses of AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Modena vaccines to COVAX in the fight against Covid-19.
Donor countries include Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Slovak Republic and Slovenia.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden told the National Institutes of Health on Thursday that the new variant “fights science and speed, not turmoil and turmoil.”
The road to Africa “must be one of the enormous economic affluences so that we can get out of this nonsense of being at the mercy of others,” says Adekoya.
