Delaware delegations need to support comprehensive care for Alzheimer’s disease

My parents, Linda and Ron Bowen, talked a lot about their plans for retirement. They were planning to travel, bike and spend time with their grandchildren, and my brother and I were looking forward to doing some of it with them. But when my dad retired, that all changed. He was consumed with characteristic anxiety. I didn’t know it at the time, but it was difficult to concentrate on my work and remember it. Suddenly, my dad became a completely different person and was scared.

After countless visits with primary care physicians, psychiatrists, neuropsychiatrists, neurologists, etc., we were not yet close to the answer. All new doctors brought new medicines, and their transition was a nightmare. My father was depressed. He no longer spends his time on hobbies and couldn’t help his mom around the house. My mother couldn’t sleep well as he began to lose the ability to understand and express himself verbally.

Finally, after undergoing an amyloid PET scan as part of imaging dementia-evidence of an amyloid scan study in John’s Hopkins medicine: my father had Alzheimer’s disease. People who live with Alzheimer’s disease often have comorbidities, but that was also true for my dad because my dad also suffered from the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. He suffered from self-care every day and experienced hallucinations and indifference.

My mother was overkill for home and illness management, so my parents moved to Delaware and I became part of the care team. At any point on this journey, my mother and we didn’t feel like he had any thoughts about Alzheimer’s disease and how to manage it, and no one of his doctors offered a care plan. did not. Within a short three years, we had to move him to a care facility to manage his care.

Unfortunately, this experience is not unique to my family. Last year alone, Delaware had 46,000 caregivers, providing more than 67 million hours of unpaid care to loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease. These caregivers are like my mother and me — dealing with the mental, physical and financial stress of this devastating illness and not knowing where to go.

But this experience can change. The road to better and more efficient dementia care is within our reach. A bipartisan law called the Comprehensive Care Act for Alzheimer’s Disease (S.1125 / HR2517) addresses the shortcomings of how dementia care is delivered and reduces the burden on both caregivers and our medical system. .. The law enacts the Medicare and Medicaid Innovation Center (CMMI) to test comprehensive care services, including dementia care planning, care coordination and navigation, caregiver education and support, and interdisciplinary access. Requests the implementation of a dementia care management model. A team of providers — all of this would have made a dramatic difference in our lives.

The number one thing that has helped us on this trip is care management. Dementia care management allows caregivers to navigate healthcare and social support systems more seamlessly, giving individuals more timely access to care. Comprehensive dementia care has also been shown to reduce costs while providing higher quality care.

Delaware is a small but powerful state. Helping families and caregivers need to care for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia by supporting this important law with the help of elected policy makers, including Senator Tom Carper. Can be provided. Carper has the opportunity to improve the lives of all Delaware people who live with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.

Ask Senator Carper to co-sponsor this important bill to improve the quality of life and care of all Delaware people facing Alzheimer’s disease.

Aimee Isaac of Rehoboth Beach, who lost his father to Alzheimer’s disease in 2018, continues to insist on Alzheimer’s consciousness in his memory.