Boy, 5 years old, died of “stomach bug” hours after returning home from A & E

A 5-year-old boy died of sepsis just hours after returning home from A & E.

Doctors at the Wigan Clinic sent Theodore Paul Chisam Sergent (known as Theo) to his home after diagnosing it as a “stomach bug.”

Mama Paula had I took him to A & E My feet and hands are cold, my feet are very hot, and I have diarrhea and temperature.

Dr. Grace Orowonyo, a trainee who examined Theo, gave what coroner Timothy Brenand described as a “presumed diagnosis” of gastroenteritis.

Theo was given McDonald’s Chicken McNugget As “a treat to become a brave boy in A & E”.

But as the family slept in Hinley’s house, he began to vomit and Paula called an ambulance.

Rescuers immediately suspected the boy was septic and administered antibiotics.

He was intubated but had a heart attack by 8:20 am on December 30, 2019.

He succeeded in resuscitation, but after only 30 minutes he had a second cardiac arrest and did not respond to further resuscitation.

Brenando, who sat in a packed Bolton coroner court, agreed with pathologist Dr. Melanie Newbold’s conclusion that the cause of death for Theo was sepsis (Neisseria meningitis type B).

In his conclusion, the coroner hinted at the concerns raised by his family.

But he says:

“Of course, as we now know, it was a completely false diagnosis, but each clinician is all as shown in a review by Dr. Wayne Haven, an emergency medical consultant. [medics] Given Theo’s symptoms, I believed the diagnosis was appropriate. “

Theo’s foot markings and bruises gave the medical team the impression that he could have fallen off the bike and suffered a “blunt trauma.”

However, Brenando said this could be a “red herring”, pointing out a much more serious illness.

“The actual marks and bruises may have been worth further consideration,” Brenando continued.

“But I asked myself, did it change radically in terms of diagnostics and route of care, or was it different? I don’t think so.

“This is despite family evidence that the doctor is with Theo and sees him for about 10 minutes. I don’t think this is below the norm. “

Dr. Olowony did not talk to his senior colleagues, ask for blood tests, or take stool samples. All of these may indicate the correct diagnosis, but other doctors showing evidence said they would have done the same, as the Junior Medic.







Brenando continued. “All the reasons for the decision were supported by her genuine honest belief that she was calling it as she saw it, her belief that she was dealing with an individual suffering from gastroenteritis. rice field.

“I must accept at face value that Dr. Orowonyo, who has been given the status of a general practitioner’s physician, has done her honest and noble best in supporting and organizing her training. ..

“Of course, the tragedy in this case is real, but she knows it. At that time, Theo could have been under the control of a meningococcal infection that showed no obvious symptoms. There is sex.

“When she learned of the news, the doctor was simply shocked and very much told that she couldn’t face coming to work the next day because of the sheer size of her differential diagnosis.

“These are decisions that clinicians and their families must live together for the rest of their lives.”

However, Brenando said: This seems to me an uplifting common sense.

“In this case, it didn’t happen, and the reason it didn’t happen was because Dr. Olowonyo was convinced in her own mind that she had made the correct diagnosis.

“It’s a decision she has to live with and a result of the family having to endure for the rest of their days.”

However, as part of his conclusion that Theo died of natural causes, the coroner said: It’s a scenario where I can claim and prove that there was a lack of care or negligence. “

Theo was portrayed as a “vibrant and intelligent” little boy during an inquest.

And to his family, Brenando said: “I pay tribute to you for your dignity, restraint, insights, concerns, and the motives behind the questions you ask.

“You just wanted to make sure you missed a trick, didn’t turn a stone, thought you might have saved Theo, or couldn’t have thought, and it was clear, clear, and clear.

“What we said today cannot regain Theo. I’m really sorry for your loss. In the last five years, Theo has touched you as a family and many others. I did.

“Today, the number of people who see, understand, and try to understand this is a compliment that reflects the type of boy he was in.”