California Contract Omicron 5 Linked to Wisconsin Wedding
Updated: December 4, 2021 11:40 am PST
Public health officials said Friday that at least five people in Northern California were infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the outbreak was associated with a wedding in Wisconsin last month. The variant was identified in California. There are many uncertainties about the new variant, such as whether it is more contagious than the previous strain, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can block the vaccine. Some of the five confirmed cases of Omicron. According to the Alameda County Public Health Service, a group of 12 vaccinated people in Alameda County who tested positive for COVID-19. They were associated with the November 27 wedding in Wisconsin, “attended when one of these individuals returned from an overseas trip,” officials said. Public health officials did not immediately answer questions about when and where the person traveled abroad, nor about Wisconsin’s wedding. Authorities said 12 “most” received boosters. They are between the ages of 18 and 49. At the end of last month, the Biden administration moved to limit travel from southern Africa, where variants were first identified and spread. Case clusters have also been identified in about 20 other countries.
Much remains unclear about the new mutants, such as whether they are more contagious than the previous strains, whether they make people more seriously ill, and whether they can block the vaccine.
According to the Alameda County Public Health Service, the five confirmed cases of Omicron are part of a group of 12 vaccinated people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Alameda County. They were associated with the November 27 wedding in Wisconsin, “attended when one of these individuals returned from an overseas trip,” officials said.
People are vaccinated and have “mild symptomatic cases”. Genome sequencing of the remaining 7 cases has not yet been completed.
Public health officials did not say when and where the person traveled abroad, and did not immediately answer questions about the Wisconsin wedding.
Officials said 12 “most” were boosted. They are between the ages of 18 and 49.
At the end of last month, the Biden administration moved to limit travel from southern Africa, where variants were first identified and spread. Case clusters have also been identified in about 20 other countries.
