NorCal’s parents deliberately sent their child to elementary school due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Officials said Saturday that Northern California parents deliberately sent COVID-19-positive children and siblings to school in violation of quarantine and quarantine rules, causing an outbreak of the coronavirus in primary school.
According to Brett Geisman, director of the Larkspur Corte Madera School District, the child tested positive for the virus during the week of November 8. Both children continued to attend school for the rest of the week and until the next week.
The child and his siblings, who were later similarly positive, are students of Neil Cummins Elementary School in the district of Corte Madera, a town in Marin County, 15 miles (24.14 km) north of San Francisco.
Geisman said his parents did not notify the school of a positive test or return multiple calls from public health contract tracers.
Parents may be accused of misdemeanor for violating Marin County’s health order. In this case, a person who tests positive for the virus should be quarantined for at least 10 days.
“Our executive team evaluates the situation and responds accordingly,” Marin County Public Health said in a statement. “Thankfully, this is the only known event in a family that deliberately sends COVID-19-positive students to school.”
According to Geisman, on November 18, public health officials contacted the school district after noticing a record discrepancy.
Geisman said a COVID-19 student “I noticed that I didn’t enter Student X in the database” was told to district officials.
The district immediately contacted the exposed student’s family and told them to report to the school for a quick diagnostic the next morning.
A total of 8 students were positive: the original student, his siblings, 3 classmates suspected of being contagious at school, and 3 students suspected of being contagious at home. No student had a serious illness or had to be hospitalized.
About 75 students from eight cases were exposed to the virus, according to the supervisor. No staff tested positive.
Geisman said it was unclear if the former student and his siblings had been vaccinated.
The district issued a “corrective action” to the family, but Geisman said he could not argue what it was. The director said the family poses a “safety risk” to students, staff and the school community and could spread further during Thanksgiving breaks if not informed to exposed families.
“This emphasizes that we are all together,” he said. “This is where we all need to play our part in order to pass COVID-19. Our actions affect the health, safety and well-being of others.”
The district reopened in October 2020 for face-to-face instruction. This is Geithman, the first case of classroom-based transmission.
“For this one family, which is as troublesome as ever, this is not the norm,” he said.
In May, an outbreak associated with an unvaccinated teacher occurred at Our Lady of Loretto School, a private parish elementary school also in Marin County. Despite the duty of indoor masks, the teacher took off the mask while reading aloud to the students and worked at school until later positive despite coughing, fever and headaches.
A total of 26 people were infected, including students and their parents. Report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Released in August, The outbreak virus was identified as a delta variant.
