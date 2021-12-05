Missouri Records First Case of Omicron Variant

An Omicron variant of COVID-19 was transmitted to Missouri, and the first case was announced on Friday.

In a news release, the Department of Health and Senior Services said it was notified by a public health partner of a presumed positive case of a variant from a resident of St. Louis who recently traveled the country.

According to a news release on Friday, the samples were sequenced as part of a commercial laboratory surveillance and the results are currently awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There’s still a lot to learn about this new variant, but we know that the best tool currently available to protect yourself from COVID-19 is personal prevention,” said DHSS Director. Donald Kauelauf said in a statement.

This variant was first detected by South African scientists. However, it was later revealed that the variant existed in the Netherlands a week before it was first discovered.

Since then, it has been detected in 38 countries, the World Health Organization says. It was first detected in California residents on Wednesday and has since been discovered in at least six other states, including US residents who have not recently traveled abroad.

The news of the mutation caused a wave of travel restrictions, but health officials emphasized that it is not yet known whether the variant is more contagious than others like Delta or causes more serious illness. Did.

“Is this really vulnerable to infection? Will it make patients sick?” Laura Morris, a family medicine doctor and COVID-19 vaccine co-chair of MU Healthcare, said at a briefing on Monday. Stated. “So far, that doesn’t seem to be the case, but there are very few cases, and certainly not enough time to be able to say that.”

The Omicron variant has arrived as the state is on the verge of a new surge in cases caused by the state’s dominant strain, the Delta subspecies, since June.

On Friday, the State Department of Health reported 5,375 new infections, the highest number in the day since January 8, not due to post-holiday data adjustments or reports for several days. The number of cases reported daily has increased by more than 150 percent since the beginning of November.

Only 12 days after the first COVID-19 infection was discovered in the state in March 2020, including Friday, there were more than 5,000 cases in a single report.

It’s unclear if the high number of cases per day is due to a completely new infection, or if the state is still receiving data delayed by Thanksgiving, the State Health Department tweeted Friday afternoon. ..

“I expected to see bumps after a long vacation,” the tweet said. “We need a few more days of data to assess the turmoil trends.”

The department reported 6,741 cases on Monday, including cases reported in the last five days.

The state reported additional cases in all 118 regional health jurisdictions using detailed COVID-19 data. In the first three days of December, the state reported 12,276 cases, more than a quarter of the cases reported throughout November.

The number of inpatients is increasing rapidly, increasing by almost 50% from mid-November to 1,460 inpatients as of Tuesday. The positive rate of the test is also increasing, and the positive rate of the PCR test is 12.7%, which is the highest since August 27th.

The state wastewater monitoring program continues to show that the Delta variant is the dominant strain in all systems tested. Of the 67 systems sampled in the latest report, 29 show an increase in virus particles in wastewater, and only one shows a decrease.

Despite the presence of the Omicron variant in Missouri, the delta variant still accounts for “more than 99 percent of cases” in Missouri, Kawelauf said in a statement on Friday.

Health authorities have many tools for monitoring the spread of mutants, including weekly wastewater sampling, genomic sequencing, and PCR tests involving wiping someone’s nostrils to sample genetic material for the presence of the virus. I have.

While learning more about Omicron variants, health officials are encouraging people to continue taking measures, such as wearing masks in areas of large communities, to be vaccinated against the virus and receive booster shots. ..

“We also encourage Missouri citizens to stay vigilant to protect themselves, and to continue to inform this holiday season as this new variant will be investigated further. . “

Missouri Independent is a non-profit, independent news organization that covers the state government and its impact on Missouri.