The Main CDC reports 876 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths





The surge in COVID-19 cases in Maine did not rest on weekends. Main health officials reported that four more people died in COVID-19 on Saturday. This brings the total death toll to 1,336 since the pandemic began. Of those deaths, 686 were male and 650 were female. The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 876 new cases of COVID-19. This is an increase from 795 new cases just a day ago, bringing the cumulative total of cases in Maine to 123,118. Saturday numbers also showed that Young people continue to account for the largest proportion of cases. People under the age of 20 accounted for a whopping 23.4% of cases, and those in their 20s accounted for 16.5%. On the other hand, older mainners have the lowest case rate. Patients in their 70s accounted for 5.3% of Saturday’s cases and patients in their 60s accounted for 9.7%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to appreciate infection rates in all counties of Maine and recommends wearing masks in public indoor areas. Across the state, there were 329 COVID-19 patients with sufficient illness to be hospitalized on Saturday, with statistics of more than 300 for 11 consecutive days. Of these, 104 received critical care and 52 were on mechanical ventilation. A week ago, 40 people were on ventilator. With a record number of hospitalizations, pandemics continue to pose difficulties for hospital workers. Joy McKenna, a spokesperson for Maine, said in an email that Augusta Hospital was fortunate to be able to maintain hospitalization services, but during the holiday season here, “to keep everyone in Maine healthy. We are asking you to take steps. For COVID, to be vaccinated. “ According to the CDC, two in three hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, and about 90 percent of critical care patients are unvaccinated. Throughout the state, 68.6% of all Mainers are fully vaccinated. ” Previous The Supreme Court has dismissed the request of the Robustaling Union of Maine to reopen the closed area. Next ”

