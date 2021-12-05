NJ has the first Omicron case. Here’s what we know when the COVID variant arrives:

Omicron has arrived in New Jersey.

Governor Phil Murphy On Friday Announce the incident Attention coronavirus The variant was identified in the state.

Here’s what we know so far:

Traveler tested positive

Murphy and state health commissioner Judith Persicily confirmed in a statement that the variant was found in an adult female in Georgia who recently traveled to New Jersey after traveling to South Africa.

Authorities did not reveal her identity.

Females who received a complete vaccination with COVID-19 and tested positive on November 28 have been quarantined since then and have experienced moderate symptoms, officials said. They said she was being treated in the emergency department of an unidentified North Jersey Hospital.

A laboratory at the New Jersey Department of Health has sequenced the sample and confirmed that it is an Omicron variant of COVID-19, officials said.

They did not give details about the incident.

“Omicron variants are in us and we need to take steps to stop their spread,” Murphy said in a statement. “It is important for residents to remain vigilant as much as possible while we wait for more information about the variant.”

The governor called on people to continue vaccination with COVID-19 and urged everyone over the age of 18 to take booster shots.

Come more, but …

Murphy I told NJAdvanceMedia on Saturday More cases are likely to hit the state.

In a short interview after an irrelevant event at Carteret, he said, “My gut tells me this is the first of many to come.”

The governor also emphasized that the variant was “incomplete in science,” but said that “early sensations” were “much more contagious, including those who were already infected.”

“But again, I rarely want to say this, but please rejoice in God that it is true. The early evidence is that the impact is mild,” Murphy said. I added. “I know that one case in New Jersey is a mild symptom, but it’s incomplete, so people need to be cautious, wear masks, get vaccinated, and be boosted. . At least so far, there is no evidence that the lineup is working. “

“We’re still learning about Omicron variants, but there are tools to stop the spread of the virus, most important of which are vaccinations and boosters,” said state health commissioner Judith Persicily. “.

“Public citizens still need to mask, test for symptoms, physically distance, avoid crowded events, stay home when sick, and wash their hands frequently,” Persichilli said. He added.

What is Omicron?

Omicron is the latest strain of COVID-19 worldwide.World Health Organization has designated omicron “Variant of concern” It is said to pose a “very high” global risk.

It was first identified in South Africa and has since spread to more than 20 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.

The first case in the United States this week California..Regionally, multiple cases have been identified New York City, And Pennsylvania Reported that first case Friday in Philadelphia. This variant has also been found in Colorado, Hawaii and Minnesota.

USA installed Travel restrictions It helps to reduce the spread.

How dangerous is Omicron?

Health experts and officials are still learning about varieties and trying to discover the risks they pose.

was there Report that Omicron may spread faster From other strains. However, so far, authorities have reported that Omicron has resulted in mild or moderate cases of COVID-19.

“What scientists are trying to understand is whether this variant is more contagious. Does it cause more serious illness than other variants?” Epidemic and health professor at Montclair State University. Stephanie Silvera told NJ Advance Media earlier this week. “For example, the delta variant seems to be more susceptible to infection than the other variants we’ve seen so far, and they’ll be seeing if it ultimately circumvents vaccine protection. That’s what we do. It’s not something we can know yet. “

President Joe Biden this week Called Omicron “It’s not the cause of panic, it’s the cause of concern,” he explained, the steps the country is taking to combat varieties.

Still, Dr. Sladisagar, Head of Infectious Diseases at the Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, relaxes your vigilance as it brought in more people, especially in winter, and brought colder weather as people gathered. For the holidays he said, “It’s not the time now.”

How does the vaccine work against it?

Unknown so far How well the vaccine works For variants. Scientists are investigating its effectiveness.

modern Said this week You can have booster shots targeting Omicron ready for approval by March 2022.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Said on thursday Vaccines are also expected to “continue to provide protection against hospitalization and death” against Omicron, but mutant mutations “significantly” the ability to combat some antibodies from the vaccine or previous coronavirus infections. It can bring about a “decrease”. Mutant.

The CDC announced this week that due to the threat of this strain, all American adults should receive a vaccine booster shot if eligible.

COVID is rising again in New Jersey

This is because the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing again in New Jersey, and the state continues to address delta variants of the virus, which is still the predominant strain.

Saturday state An additional 18 deaths and 3,634 cases were reported... The seven-day average of the state’s new positive tests increased to 2,779, up 55% from a week ago and 161% from a month ago. This is also the highest average since April 22nd. However, by comparison, the average for the seven days of December 4, 2020, when vaccination was not yet available, was 4,367.

As of Friday night, there were 1,118 patients admitted to 71 hospitals in New Jersey with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus. The state reported more than 1,000 hospitalizations for the fifth consecutive day.

Officials said they expect more cases in cold weather and holiday events.

Is there a blockage?

Murphy Said on Tuesday With concerns about Omicron, there are no immediate plans for further closures or other restrictions in New Jersey.

Still, the Governor emphasized that things could change as the country learns more about varieties.

“There’s nothing on the card, but I haven’t removed anything from the table,” Murphy said. “From a scientific research perspective, little is known about this (new) variant. The early sensation is that it looks more contagious, but less deadly. It really does that. We need to learn more because it’s just a feeling that there isn’t much research to support. “

NJ Advance Media Staff Writer Matt Arco, Catherine Rodriguez, When Chris Sheldon Contributed to this report.

