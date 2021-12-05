Night shift: Do you work in night shift?Here’s how to avoid health problems:





According to a small clinical trial by the National Institutes of Health, eating only during the day can prevent the blood sugar levels of night shift workers from rising. This study was published in the “Science Advances Journal”. According to the study’s authors, findings improve the health of shift workers (food stockers, hotel workers, truck drivers, first responders, etc.) who have shown in previous studies that they may be at higher risk. For diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, which can lead to new behavioral interventions aimed at.

The new study pointed out by the researchers is the first to demonstrate the beneficial effects of this type of dietary timing intervention in humans and is funded primarily by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), which is part of the NIH. it was done. Dr. Emmett Brown, director of the NHLBI’s National Center for Sleep Disorders, said: .. “We look forward to additional research that will confirm the results and begin to elucidate the biological basis of these discoveries,” Brown added. For the study, the researchers enrolled 19 healthy young participants (7 females and 12 males). After the preconditioning routine, participants were randomly assigned to a 14-day controlled laboratory protocol that included night working conditions simulated in one of two meal schedules. One group ate at night to mimic the dietary schedule typical of night shift workers, and one group ate during the day. Next, the researchers evaluated the effect of these dietary schedules on the circadian rhythm in the body. This is an internal process that regulates not only the sleep and wake cycle, but also the 24-hour cycle of almost all aspects of body function, including metabolism. Researchers have found that eating at night increases blood sugar (a risk factor for diabetes) while limiting the diet during the day, while preventing this effect. Specifically, the average blood glucose level of those who ate at night increased by 6.4% during the simulated night work, while those who ate during the day did not show a significant increase. “This is the first study in humans demonstrating the use of meal timing as a countermeasure against the combined adverse effects of impaired glucose tolerance and circadian rhythm disturbances caused by simulated night work.” Research leader Dr. Frank AJL Scheer (Professor) said. He holds a PhD in Medicine from Harvard Medical School and is the Director of the Chronobiology Medical Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Researchers have stated that the mechanism behind the observed effects is complex. They believed that the effect of nighttime diet on blood glucose levels during simulated nighttime work was caused by a shift in circadian rhythm. It is the sleep / wake, light / dark, and fasting / feeding behaviors that can affect the central circadian “clock” (located in the hypothalamus of the brain) and the peripheral “clock” of the whole body. Added support for estimation during cycles. Current studies have shown, in particular, that estimation of the central circadian clock by the fasting / feeding cycle plays an important role in increasing blood glucose levels. Studies further suggest that the beneficial effects of a daytime diet on simulated nighttime blood glucose levels may be driven by a better alignment between these central and peripheral “clocks”. Did. “This study reinforces the notion that it is relevant to night workers, as it is common to eat at night during shifts when eating to determine health outcomes such as blood sugar levels. “Masu,” said Sarah L. Cherappa, a co-leader of the study. , PhD, Researcher at the Faculty of Nuclear Medicine, University of Cologne, Germany. Chellappa previously collaborated with Cheer on the Brigham & Women’s Medical Chronobiology Program. To translate these findings into practical and effective dietary timing interventions, researchers need more research, including actual shift workers in their typical work environment. said.



