Causes of stroke include loss of temper, extreme exercise, etc.

Lose temper or Exercise If it ’s too strict, stroke, According to a new study.

In a study published Wednesday at the European Society of Cardiology’s European Heart Journal, a team of international researchers surveyed more than 13,000 stroke patients in 32 countries as part of the INTERSTROKE study.

With “Case crossover approach” The team determined whether the trigger within 1 hour of the onset of symptoms was associated with acute stroke compared to the same period the day before.

“Stroke prevention is a priority for physicians, and despite progress, it is still difficult to predict when a stroke will occur. Many studies have shown that medium- to long-term exposures such as hypertension, obesity, and smoking. Our study was aimed at investigating potentially triggering acute exposures, “said Andrew Smith, Principal Investigator and Professor Andrew Smith of the National University of Ireland, Galway. Said in a statement.

The study analyzed patterns of suffering patients Ischemic stroke Intracerebral hemorrhage, which is less common.

One in eleven survivors experienced a period of anger and agitation in the hour leading up to it, and a global INTERSTROKE study found that one in 20 patients was exercising hard. I did.

The paper, co-led by the National University of Ireland, Galway, suggests that anger and emotional upset are associated with an approximately 30% increase in the risk of stroke one hour after an episode.the history of depression Greater odds for lower level people education..

Vigorous exercise was associated with an increased risk of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) of approximately 60%. This is a rare form of stroke that causes cerebral bleeding, which occurred during the same period after strenuous exercise, but not all strokes or ischemic strokes.

There was a greater increase in females and a lower risk for females with a normal body mass index (BMI).

“Acute anger or emotional agitation was associated with all strokes, ischemic strokes, and the development of ICH, while acute strenuous exercise was associated only with ICH,” the author writes. increase.

The paper, co-led by the National University of Ireland, Galway, suggests that anger and emotional upset are associated with an approximately 30% increase in the risk of stroke one hour after an episode. Shutterstock / Puwadol Jaturawut

“The study also concluded that exposure to both anger triggers and strenuous exercise did not increase,” Smyth said.

Studies have pointed out that previously there was no regional correction effect. Cardiovascular disease, Risk factors, cardiovascular drugs, time or day of onset of symptoms.

“The stroke odds associated with exposure to both triggers were not additive when compared to exposure to either trigger during the control period,” the study said.

Dr. Michel Canavan, a stroke doctor and co-author and consultant at Galway University Hospital, said people need to practice mental and physical health at all ages, but “especially if it’s high.” It is also important to avoid strenuous exercise. Cardiovascular risk while adopting a healthy lifestyle of regular exercise. “

Nearly 800,000 people in the United States suffer from stroke each year. Approximately 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes, blocking blood flow to the brain. Getty Images

In the United States According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Someone has a stroke every 40 seconds and someone dies of a stroke every 4 minutes.

Nearly 800,000 people in the United States suffer from stroke each year. About 87% Of all strokes, ischemic strokes that block blood flow to the brain.

“Some of the best ways to prevent a stroke are to maintain a healthy lifestyle, treat high blood pressure, and avoid smoking, but in our study, episodes of anger and agitation, or periods of intense exercise. Other events, such as, have also been shown to increase independently in the short term, “said Martin O’Donnell, co-leader of the study and professor at the National University of Ireland, Galway.

“Short episodes of strenuous exercise emphasize reducing the long-term risk of stroke, unlike doing normal physical activity,” he explained.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.