Omicron increases the likelihood of COVID reinfection, with hints that variants may circumvent vaccine protection.
Omicron continues to spread throughout the United States and around the world as scientists seek to determine how fast and threatening Omicron is compared to other viral strains.As of Saturday morning, the case of Omicron Reported in 12 US states, Almost all of them were among those who recently traveled to South Africa. So far, none of the cases in the United States have caused serious illness.And the World Health Organization says no cases of Omicron have been detected. Died in at least 38 countries..
WHO officials say it will take weeks to see how effective the infectious Omicron is actually and how effective the current vaccine harvest is against new variants. Experts emphasize that vaccines provide some protection against mutants, especially against the worse consequences of infections such as hospitalization and death. “There is no reason to think they wouldn’t,” says Michael Ryan, WHO’s head of emergency. Said.. That said Preliminary data Seems to suggest that Omicron can cause reinfection At a higher rate compared to previous variants, This is of particular concern for countries with low immunization rates.
Its innate immunity to the virus may not withstand the hints of Omicron that the vaccine may not provide. that’s why Many protections against new variants, just as they have against previous strains. “It’s scary that there are so many reinfections, which means that vaccine immunity can be affected as well,” said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University. Tell the New York Times.. The location of many mutations in the new mutants also suggests that they can be avoided with some of the immunity constructed by the vaccine. But that’s not all worrying news. Early data suggest that “Omicron is not impervious to T cells, the body’s second line of defense.” Bloomberg..
South African scientists report that Omicron appears to be widespread Twice as fast as Delta there. Part of the reason Omicron is more contagious is that it appears to have picked up genetic material from a virus that causes the common cold in humans. This is the conclusion of another preprint study that researchers “found a fragment of the genetic code that is also present in viruses that can cause the common cold.” The Washington Post reports.. This may mean that the variant spreads more easily, but it only causes mild or asymptomatic illness.
For now, researchers emphasize that the best line of defense remains to vaccinate as many people as possible. The emergence of new variants represents the “ultimate evidence” of the dangerous effects of unequal access to vaccines around the world. Francesco Rocca, head of the Red Cross, said..
