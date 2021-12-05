Health
Breastfeeding Tips for Diabetic Mothers
Some pregnant women May develop hyperglycemia During the second half of pregnancy, even though they did not have a condition before. This is called gestational diabetes. Because patients with gestational diabetes are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes in later years, it is very important to control their blood glucose levels.
Many diabetic females Very anxious and anxious every time the topic of breastfeeding arises. They often ask us if we can breastfeed our baby. The answer is certainly yes. Breastfeeding is a simple and natural process that helps keep your baby healthy. Therefore, you can breastfeed your baby for only 6 months, even if your mother has diabetes. Breastfeeding has many proven health benefits not only for babies but also for mothers.
What are the general benefits of breastfeeding?
Breastfeeding is beneficial to both mothers and babies and reduces the risk of female health problems such as:
obesity
Diabetes mellitus
osteoporosis
arthritis
blood pressure
cancer Of the breast, uterus and ovaries
Breastfeeding improves mother’s glucose metabolism Therefore, it reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The start of breastfeeding creates a very strong bond between the mother and the baby. We also find that mothers who breastfeed their babies tend to lose more weight than mothers who do not. Breastfeeding also burns extra calories and reduces the need for insulin administration in diabetic females.
Breastfeeding babies have several benefits. Breastfeeding reduces the risk of many illnesses in babies, including:
obesity
Type 1 diabetes
Viral infection
jaundice
It also tries to improve the baby’s immune system. During breastfeeding, the skin comes into contact with the baby, giving the baby a comfortable feeling, a sense of security, and a deepening bond.
Breastfeeding may seem very difficult Appropriate counseling is needed to motivate mothers suffering from diabetes and therefore mothers. Diabetic mothers need to talk to their doctors, and it is just as important to teach and teach breastfeeding techniques and discuss their associated benefits. Learning the right breastfeeding techniques can help mothers build confidence, reduce anxiety, doubt and fear about breastfeeding, and help their baby start and succeed in breastfeeding.
Here are some common breastfeeding tips for diabetic mothers:
* Blood sugar levels need to be managed properly.
* Mothers should breastfeed their babies as soon as possible after giving birth.
* Proper skin-to-skin contact is required between mother and baby
* Proper placement of the baby is just as important during breastfeeding.
* Talk to your doctor if you have diabetes about insulin dosage, calorie intake, what to eat and what to avoid.
* Proper dietary advice from a dietitian is also essential.
* Many diabetic women need to eat a balanced carbohydrate and protein because blood sugar levels can drop one hour after breastfeeding.
* Keep a healthy treat in your bag when you go out.
* Mothers may be thirsty after breastfeeding and need to drink plenty of water to rehydrate.
* You may need to eat a light meal before breastfeeding to avoid hypoglycemia.
* Check your blood sugar levels before and after breastfeeding your baby.
* Sleep deprivation can affect the health of the mother, so whenever your baby sleeps, try to sleep if possible.
* Diabetic mothers need to eat a healthy and nutritious diet to stay healthy and healthy.
* Talk to your pediatrician on a regular basis and follow the advice to monitor your baby’s blood glucose to ensure everything is on the right track.
In addition, diabetic mothers are advised to nourish their babies from both breasts to avoid breast inflammation (mastitis). However, if you have problems such as nipple pain or feeding difficulties, you should talk to your doctor to discuss the problem and be able to guide, support, and encourage breastfeeding.
Most importantly, mothers need to stay happy, relaxed, control their blood sugar levels, take proper care of their babies, and enjoy breastfeeding.
(Writers are consultants, diabetologists, Guwahati.)
