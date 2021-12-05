Red Undie Run raises awareness of World AIDS Day





Hundreds of lightly dressed people have appeared in the frigid run to show support for the common cause of fighting to end the HIV epidemic.

Minneapolis — Hundreds of people appeared on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis on Saturday morning and bravely confronted winter temperatures with their skives-all for good reason. NS Red Andy Run Is an annual event held in honor of World AIDS Day on December 1st. A mile of frigid crossing the bridge Aliveness projectA local organization that helps people who live with or are at risk of HIV. The run hopes to draw attention to “the ongoing HIV / AIDS epidemic, HIV testing, screening for other sexually transmitted diseases, HIV medical care, preventive services, etc.” The disease still affects the lives of many Minnesota people.This week, for the first time in almost 40 years, the Minnesota Health Department Outbreak of HIV Beyond the Twin Cities in Duluth. Dylan Boyer, Communications and Event Manager at the Aliveness Project, says Red Undie Run wants to pay attention to these occurrences. “We have really good biomedical sciences that allow people living with HIV to live long and healthy lives, but there are still many stigmas associated with this disease,” Boyer said. .. “That’s why we are here today. We close that stigma, that we love them in the HIV community, that we are here for them, and that we are. Are here to show that they are really united as a community. “ MDH recommends that people between the ages of 13 and 64 have at least one HIV test, unless they are sexually active or share a syringe that is recommended to be tested annually. “These are the first defined outbreaks in Minnesota since the epidemic began in the 1980s, mainly for those who inject drugs, those who are experiencing precarious dwellings, and new HIV in the Duluth region. Involves people who have been diagnosed with the STD / HIV / TB program at MDH in a press release on Tuesday. “We know that it can make a difference when providing people with good testing and treatment information in a culturally appropriate way. Everyone, especially healthcare providers, is about HIV. It is important to use accurate information and proactively deal with false information. Ending HIV in our state and in the world means listening to, collaborating and sharing science. “ According to the press release, participants in the Red Undies Run included people “ages 18-88” throughout the state who are HIV negative or live with HIV, as well as LGBTQ + people and allies. A drag queen by one participant, The Other Jeannie, said that World AIDS Day has a serious message, but celebrating it through events such as Red Undie Run is also a “celebration.” “It’s still important to celebrate a little, even on our most gloomy topics,” she said. “Yes, there are deaths and illnesses that surround it, but it’s also important that we end the stigma, and that we can be said to be here, and we are important and we are. You can still embody joy. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kare11.com/article/news/local/red-undie-run-raises-awareness-world-aids-day/89-e09fc179-d79c-4630-bba2-7e80ed5aebd9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

