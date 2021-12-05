Omicron’s Fear: A new rapid test identifies how the antibody fights the Covid-19 mutant.

Biomedical engineers at Duke University have developed tests to quickly and easily assess how well human neutralizing antibodies fight multiple variants of COVID-19, such as Delta and the new Omicron variant. bottom.

This study was published in the “Science Advances Journal”.

This test may tell physicians how well the patient is protected from new mutants and variants that are currently prevalent in the community, or conversely, monoclonal antibodies to treat patients with COVID-19. I have.

Cameron Wolff, an associate professor at Duke University School of Medicine, said:

“As we successfully vaccinate more and more people, the potential for mutants to more radically avoid vaccine-induced antibody neutralization is one of the protracted fears. And if that fear comes true, if Omicron turns out to be the worst scenario-how can I find out quickly enough? “Wolf was added.

“While developing a point-of-care test for COVID-19 antibodies and biomarkers, I realized that there are several advantages to being able to detect the ability of antibodies to neutralize certain variants. We did the inspection based on the idea. ” Ashtosh Chilcoti, Alan L. Kaganov, a prominent professor and chairman of Duke’s biomedical engineering.

“It took only a week or two to incorporate the delta variant into the test. It could easily be expanded to include the omicron variant. All that was needed was the pesplomer of this variant, which many groups around the world needed. We are using this. We are enthusiastic about production, including our group of Duke, “adds Chilcoti.

Researchers call their test the COVID-19 Variant Spike-ACE2-Competitive Antibody Neutralization Assay, or CoVariant-SCAN for short. The testing technique relied on a polymer brush coating that acted as a kind of non-adhesive coating that prevented anything other than the desired biomarker from adhering to the test slide when wet. The high effectiveness of this non-stick shield has made the test very sensitive to low level targets. This approach allowed researchers to print different molecular traps on different areas of the slide to catch multiple biomarkers at once.

In this application, researchers printed a fluorescent human ACE2 protein, a cellular target for the infamous spike protein of the virus, on slides. They also printed peplomer specific to each variant of COVID-19 at different specific locations. When the test was run, the ACE2 protein was detached from the slide, trapped by the peplomer that remained attached to the slide, and the slide glowed.

However, in the presence of neutralizing antibodies, the spike protein was unable to grab the ACE2 protein and the slides were less brilliant, demonstrating the effectiveness of the antibody. By printing different variants of the COVID-19 peplomer on different parts of the slide, researchers have shown how effective the antibody is in preventing each variant from simultaneously latching into a human cell target. I was able to confirm.

Researchers have tested the technology in a variety of ways. They tried monoclonal antibodies derived from real patients or commercial prophylactic treatment of Regeneron. They also tested plasma from healthy vaccinated people and those who are currently infected with the virus.

“On all of our tests, the results were almost mimicking what we see in the literature,” said Jake Hegestad, a PhD student working at the Chilcoty Institute.

“And in this case, not finding a new one is a good sign, because it means that our tests are working the same way we are currently using,” Heggestad added. rice field.

They produced similar results, but the decisive difference between CoVariant-SCAN and current methods is the speed and ease with which they produce results. Current common approaches require live virus isolation and cell culture. This can take more than 24 hours and requires a variety of safety measures and specially trained technicians. In contrast, CoVariant-SCAN does not require a live virus, is easy to use in most configurations, and takes less than an hour (sometimes only 15 minutes) to produce accurate results.

Going forward, Heggestad and Chilkoti Labs are working to streamline technology for mass-produced microfluidic chips and report results on just a few drops of blood, plasma, or other liquid samples containing antibodies. This approach has already proven to work in similar tests that distinguish COVID-19 from other coronaviruses.

“We want to visualize new variants in real time and understand who still has functional immunity,” Wolff said.

“Furthermore, this suggests that there may be a technique that can rapidly evaluate the optimal synthetic monoclonal antibody for administration to patients with certain emergency mutations. Currently, we do it in real time. There is no way to know, so we rely on epidemiological data that can be tracked a few weeks late. “

“The reverse is also true,” continued Wolf.

“To be able to pre-screen an individual’s antibodies to predict whether they are adequately protected against the particular variant they are encountering while traveling, or what is emerging in the area. So there’s no way to do that, but tests like CoVariant-SCAN could enable all these scenarios, “Wolfe concludes.