Health
A variant of Omicroncovid may have picked up some of the cold virus
On August 27, 2021, people are lining up for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing in a mobile inspection vehicle in New York City.
Brendan MacDermid | Reuters
According to researchers, an omicron variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 is at least one of its mutations by picking up a fragment of the genetic material from another virus (probably the virus that causes the common cold) that is present in the same infected cell. May have been won.
This sequence does not appear in previous versions of the coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, but researchers say it is ubiquitous in many other viruses, including the virus that causes the common cold, and in the human genome. Says.
By inserting this particular snippet into itself, omicron can make itself look “more human” and help avoid attacks by the human immune system, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Venky Soundararajan, who heads the conference for data analytics companies, said. study Posted on Thursday on the website OSF Preprints.
This can mean that the virus is more easily transmitted, but only causes mild or asymptomatic illnesses. Scientists still don’t know if Omicron is more infectious than other variants, if it causes more serious illness, or if it overtakes Delta as the most common variant. It may take several weeks to get answers to these questions.
According to previous studies, cells of the lung and gastrointestinal system may carry SARS-CoV-2 and the common cold coronavirus at the same time. Such coinfection is the process by which two different viruses in the same host cell interact to make a copy of themselves and produce a new copy containing the genetic material from both “parents”. Set a replacement stage.
The new mutation may have first occurred in people infected with both pathogens when the SARS-CoV-2 version picked up a sequence from another virus, Soundararajan et al. Said in a study. , Has not been peer reviewed yet.
Soundararajan said the same gene sequence appears multiple times in one of the coronaviruses that cause the common cold (known as HCoV-229E) and the AIDS-causing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
South Africa, where Omicron was first identified, has the highest HIV incidence in the world, weakening the immune system and increasing human vulnerabilities to infections by the common cold virus and other pathogens. In that part of the world, there are many people who may have undergone recombination that added this ubiquitous set of genes to Omicron, Soundararajan said.
“We probably missed generations of recombination,” Soundararajan added, which happened over time and led to the emergence of Omicron.
Further research is needed to confirm their effects on the origin and function and transmissibility of Omicron mutations. There is a competing hypothesis that the latest variants may have taken some time to evolve in animal hosts.
Meanwhile, Soundararajan said the new findings underscore the importance of those who have access to the currently available Covid-19 vaccine.
“People with immunodeficiency must be vaccinated to reduce their chances of encountering the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Soundararajan said.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/05/omicron-variant-may-have-picked-up-a-piece-of-common-cold-virus.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]