A variant of Omicroncovid may have picked up some of the cold virus

On August 27, 2021, people are lining up for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing in a mobile inspection vehicle in New York City.

According to researchers, an omicron variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 is at least one of its mutations by picking up a fragment of the genetic material from another virus (probably the virus that causes the common cold) that is present in the same infected cell. May have been won.

This sequence does not appear in previous versions of the coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, but researchers say it is ubiquitous in many other viruses, including the virus that causes the common cold, and in the human genome. Says.

By inserting this particular snippet into itself, omicron can make itself look “more human” and help avoid attacks by the human immune system, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Venky Soundararajan, who heads the conference for data analytics companies, said. study Posted on Thursday on the website OSF Preprints.

This can mean that the virus is more easily transmitted, but only causes mild or asymptomatic illnesses. Scientists still don’t know if Omicron is more infectious than other variants, if it causes more serious illness, or if it overtakes Delta as the most common variant. It may take several weeks to get answers to these questions.

According to previous studies, cells of the lung and gastrointestinal system may carry SARS-CoV-2 and the common cold coronavirus at the same time. Such coinfection is the process by which two different viruses in the same host cell interact to make a copy of themselves and produce a new copy containing the genetic material from both “parents”. Set a replacement stage.

The new mutation may have first occurred in people infected with both pathogens when the SARS-CoV-2 version picked up a sequence from another virus, Soundararajan et al. Said in a study. , Has not been peer reviewed yet.

Soundararajan said the same gene sequence appears multiple times in one of the coronaviruses that cause the common cold (known as HCoV-229E) and the AIDS-causing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

South Africa, where Omicron was first identified, has the highest HIV incidence in the world, weakening the immune system and increasing human vulnerabilities to infections by the common cold virus and other pathogens. In that part of the world, there are many people who may have undergone recombination that added this ubiquitous set of genes to Omicron, Soundararajan said.

“We probably missed generations of recombination,” Soundararajan added, which happened over time and led to the emergence of Omicron.

Further research is needed to confirm their effects on the origin and function and transmissibility of Omicron mutations. There is a competing hypothesis that the latest variants may have taken some time to evolve in animal hosts.

Meanwhile, Soundararajan said the new findings underscore the importance of those who have access to the currently available Covid-19 vaccine.

“People with immunodeficiency must be vaccinated to reduce their chances of encountering the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Soundararajan said.