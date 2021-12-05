“Staying in School Children”: Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed that cancer appears to be infectious.

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacked again COVID Saturday restrictions and safety measures.

Comparison of deaths caused by coronavirus Infection of what was caused by cancer, Rep. Made various claims about two different illnesses, ignoring the fact that cancer is not contagious, and said that schools have never been closed because of cancer.

“Every year, more than 600,000 people die of cancer in the United States. The country has never been closed. No school has been closed,” he has a long history of making unfounded claims. The far-right conspiracy theorist twitter.. “And every year, more than 600,000 people of all ages and races will continue to die of cancer.”

“More than 780,000 people have died in 22 months since Covid 19 tracking began. [months] In the United States, more than one million people are still dying of cancer, “she writes. “Despite the government, more people died from covid in 2021 than in 2020. [government] Extensive vaccines, mass masking, and trillions of spending were mandated. “

Ms. Green said Covid “mainly affects obesity and the elderly,” adding that more needs to be done to target obesity than the coronavirus. She also dismissed the mask and blockade as a way to prevent the outbreak, despite the evidence provided by scientific research.

“It’s time to take a different, fact-based approach. Covid is primarily targeting obesity and the elderly,” Republican leaders erroneously claimed. “Shutdown, masking, and vaccines are only under government control, not stopping Covid. Ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies, and other treatments are saving lives.”

according to Centers for Disease Control and PreventionVulnerable people, including those who are overweight or have existing health conditions, are at increased risk of serious effects from Covid, but the virus infects people who come into contact with the infected person.

Because it exists in the form of droplets, masking is recommended as a proven method to protect yourself.

Ivermectin is a livestock anthelmintic drug that is gaining popularity in the conservative circle of Covid-19. Although used in humans for other illnesses, the FDA warns that ivermectin is an ineffective and unsafe treatment for Covid.

Mr. Green’s remarks trying to draw out the similarities between Covid and Gun were strongly criticized on Twitter.

“I had cancer once. Do you know how many people I sent it to? Zero. Because cancer is not contagious,” the author Zack Hunt wrote.

“The problem is that you can’t catch cancer by breathing near an infected person who may be asymptomatic. Imagine the world if you can,” writes journalist Helen Kennedy. ..

“Think of it as a good thing to compare Covid to cancer, but we’re here,” wrote actor Angela Belcamino.

“Children, stay in school,” wrote Madas Touch, a political action committee formed in March 2020 to stop Donald Trump’s reelection.

Ms. Green, who has made several controversial claims in the past, including the far-right, white supremacist theory, and allegations of fraud in the 2020 elections, has repeatedly questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine. In the past, it led to an early outage by Twitter. August.

In November, Ms. Green said she had been fined more than $ 60,000 (more than £ 45,000). Refuse to wear masks in Congress.. Congressman admitted that she had not been vaccinated against Covid while boasting of opposition to Nancy Pelosi’s Maskman date.

In May, she compared House’s Maskman Date with the Holocaust.

“As you know, we can look back at some historical time when people were told to wear gold stars,” Republicans told conservative podcaster David Brody. “And they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so they were taken on a train and taken to a gas chamber in Nazi Germany. This is exactly that type of abuse. [House speaker] Nancy Pelosi is talking. “

She Protected First comment, she apology Three weeks after receiving widespread criticism.