COVID-19 Tweets suggest that cancer is contagious





Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized COVID-19’s restrictions and said no schools were closed due to cancer.

Many Twitter users ridiculed lawmakers for the implication that cancer is contagious.

Georgia Parliamentarians have long been frank critics of COVID-19 measures. Loading Something is loaded. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was ridiculed after criticizing COVID-19’s restrictions and saying that “no school was closed” because of cancer. “Every year, more than 600,000 people die of cancer in the United States. The country has never been closed. No school has been closed. And every year, more than 600,000 people of all ages and races. Will die of cancer, “Green wrote on Twitter on Saturday. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 4, 2021 “More than 780,000 people have died in the United States in 22 months since the start of # COVID19 follow-up, but more than one million have died of cancer,” she said. Some celebrity Twitter users responded by mocking lawmakers to make comparisons, as they appear to imply that the cancer is contagious. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) December 4, 2021 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 4, 2021 — ZaackHunt (@ZaackHunt) December 4, 2021 “Cancer is not contagious, it’s a dummy,” replied actor and comedian Ken Jeong. Star Trek actor George Takei wrote: “I had cancer once. Do you know how many people I infected it with? Zero. Because cancer is not contagious,” said author Zack Hunt. Georgia Parliamentarian is a frank critic of her controversial COVID-19 response Compared to the past Holocaust. In her tweet on Saturday, Green also argued that restrictions on COVID-19, including masks and vaccines, did not stop the spread of the virus and were a form of “government control.” She also expressed support for ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug commonly used in animals, as a cure for the virus. The Food and Drug Administration Warning American They oppose taking the drug, which they say can be “very toxic” to humans when taken in large doses. The green is also mainly COVID-19 ”

obesity



& Elderly “and the government should focus on dealing with it. “Our response to # COVID19 to care for others and save lives promotes covid treatments that have proven effective, ending obesity and politically triggered mass hysteria. You should work on stopping it, “she wrote. Her claim is in conflict with studies showing that the vaccine is highly effective in reducing the spread and severity of COVID-19 cases. Research found Vaccines are more than 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that unvaccinated people are about twice as likely to be hospitalized for the virus as vaccinated people. Last week, the green Newsweek She has not been vaccinated with COVID-19.

