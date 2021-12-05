COVID vaccine, booster is the best tool for Delta, Omicron variants

Vaccination and booster shots continue to be the best defense against the U.S. coronavirus, despite the epidemic of new Omicron variants currently reported in at least 15 states, health officials said Sunday. ..

The vaccine developed to combat the original COVID-19 strain provided excellent protection against the delta mutant strain, the predominant strain in the United States, said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. The doctor says. He believes they help Omicron.

“We have very good protection against Delta when vaccinated, especially when boosted,” Forch told Jake Tapper on Sunday at CNN’s “State of the Union.” To some extent, and perhaps to a considerable extent, protection against Omicron variants if they actually begin to settle in the dominant way in this country. “

Omicron was first reported last month when Tapper pointed out that hospitalizations were not increasing rapidly in South Africa, and although it appears to be highly contagious, Fauci was optimistic.

“It’s too early to make a definite statement about it. So far, it doesn’t seem to be that serious, but before we decide that it doesn’t cause a serious illness that’s less serious or comparable to Delta. , You really need to be careful, “he says. Said.

Omicron has naturally expressed concern, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the Delta mutant, which accounts for 99.9% of the 90,000 to 100,000 cases reported daily in the United States, remains a major issue. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the United States, said on Sunday. ABC’s “this week”.

To combat all forms of COVID, she recommended that people get vaccinated and boosted in 80% of the counties with high or substantial infections and wear masks. ..

“There are far more tools than a year ago,” said Warensky, who favors mask recommendations over national missions. “There are many things that work against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, regardless of the variants we’ve seen so far.”

Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington, and Wisconsin reported the first case of an omicron variant of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to the state health department.

According to the Air Force, more than 6% of Air National Guards and reserves missed the COVID-19 vaccine deadline.

The FDA has approved Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody therapy for pediatric patients under the age of 12 who are at an underlying risk of serious infection.

A judge in the Brazilian Supreme Court ordered on Friday to investigate comments by President Jair Bolsonaro linking the COVID-19 vaccine to AIDS. This is a claim rejected by doctors and scientists.

📈 Today's numbers: The United States has recorded more than 49 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 788,000 deaths. According to data from Johns Hopkins University. Global total: more than 265.6 million cases and 5.2 million deaths. Over 198 million Americans (about 59.8% of the population) are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC.

📘 What we are reading: Private insurance companies must bear 100% of the cost of testing for coronavirus at home, President Joe Biden announced in a plan to fight COVID-19 during the winter. Is it effective?

Slow intake of vaccines for children in Arizona

Almost a month after children aged 5 to 11 years were targeted for the low-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Uptake among Arizona children of that age group remains relatively low..

As of Wednesday, 83,166 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in Arizona were receiving their first Pfizer dose. Data from the Arizona Department of Health show. This is true for 13% of the approximately 645,000 Arizona children of that age group.

Public health officials and doctors say that while some of the population does not vaccinate children is always present, the number of vaccinated children in the state increases significantly as more parents learn about it. Find time to book or take your children to the clinic, which says they are optimistic.

The younger age group lags behind older Arizonas in vaccination, but is slowly increasing. As of Wednesday, 68.4% of Arizona children between the ages of 12 and 17 had been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said.

– Arizona Republic, Stephanie Ines

Tennessee hospitals cannot require COVID vaccine as Biden’s mission remains blocked

In late October, Tennessee lawmakers exempted the hospital from a total ban on vaccine requirements. They could only mandate vaccines if required by federal regulations..

However, President Joe Biden’s vaccination obligations to large-scale employees remained blocked in federal court, so he fought to maintain the ability of hospitals and other medical facilities, often to request vaccines from employees. ) Now have to suspend all such obligations.

Prohibiting medical groups from requesting vaccines poses a significant public health risk that jeopardizes the safety of patients. Public health experts are particularly worried about the proliferation of new variants of the coronavirus, Omicron, across the country.

Manoj Jain, an infectious disease expert at Memphis, said: “This puts the patient at risk, which means that when the patient is hospitalized, it may not be known if the caregiver is vaccinated.”

– Yue Stella Yu, Nashville Tennessee

Contribution: Associated Press