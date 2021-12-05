Contents of initial data on illness severity and oxygen addiction.Read here





Initial data from a major hospital complex at the epicenter of the Omicron epicenter in South Africa show that while the number of cases of Covid-19 is skyrocketing, patients require less medical intervention. According to reports showing the initial experience of patients in the hospital group, the Steve Biko and Tsuwane District Hospital Complex in Pretoria had 166 new hospitalizations between 14 November and 29 November, with 42 patients currently. I’m in the Covid Ward. Most people initially sought treatment for a disease unrelated to the coronavirus, but the tests required for hospitalization found that they had it. This is only the first two weeks of the Omicron wave in Tsuwane, “the clinical profile of inpatients can change significantly over the next two weeks,” said the author of the paper, director of the South African Medical Research Council. Infectious disease Fareed Abdullah said in. Infectious disease doctor at Steve Biko Hospital. The report has not been peer reviewed. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that almost all new cases at the epicenter were mutants, but Abdullah and his team could not confirm that the mutants were oculomicrons in all cases. .. Nonetheless, “there is a reasonable assumption that the case represents an infection with a new variant,” Abdullah said. The main observation results are as follows. Most patients in the Covid Ward were not oxygen dependent-a deviation from the previous wave.

Of the 38 adults in the Covid Ward on December 2, 6 were vaccinated, 24 were unvaccinated, and 8 were uncertain about their vaccination status.

Only one patient taking oxygen was completely vaccinated, but intervention was needed to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The two were admitted to the intensive care unit within the last two weeks, but had no primary diagnosis of Covid pneumonia.

Over 80% of hospitalizations were under the age of 59. About 19% were children up to 9 years old and 28% were patients aged 30-39 years.

The Pediatric Covid Ward has not been reported dead in the last two weeks.Children accounted for 17% of deaths in the last 18 months

Although not identified as being caused by Omicron, 10 patients, or 6.6%, died.

The number of deaths may increase. The trend will be clearer in the next two weeks-enough time to see if the case gets worse.

The average length of stay in the Covid Ward was 2.8 days compared to 8.5 days in the last 18 months.

