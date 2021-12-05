NTAGI Considers Giving “Additional” Dose of Covid Vaccine for Immunodeficiency | Latest News India

According to official sources, the issue of giving “additional” doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people will be discussed at a meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, scheduled for December 6. ..

According to the authorities, the booster dose of the vaccine is different from the booster immune dose.

If an individual is given an additional immune dose after a predetermined period of time in which the immune response due to primary vaccination is presumed to be reduced, while the primary vaccination schedule does not provide adequate protection from infection, immune vulnerabilities and immunity Additional doses are given to suppressed individuals. Illness, they explained.

Recently, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has asked drug regulators to approve Covishield as booster immunity against new coronavirus infections.

In an application to the Indian Drug Controller General (DCGI), Prakash Kumar Singh, SII’s Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs, said UK-MHRA has already approved booster immunization for the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. However, given the lack of Covishield in India and the ongoing pandemics and the emergence of new strains, there is a demand for booster vaccinations from those who have already been vaccinated twice.

In a preliminary report dated November 29, the SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium of India (INSACOG) recommends booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people over the age of 40, prioritizing high-risk and high-exposure populations. Did.

But on Saturday, he said the recommendation was not for the country’s immunization program, as more scientific experiments are needed to assess its effects.

Regarding the administration of booster doses, Union Health Minister Mansuf Mandaviya recently discussed and reviewed scientific evidence by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Management for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). Notified Lok Sabha that this is the case. It is related to this aspect.

“The issue of booster effects is not currently on the agenda, as research is being conducted to confirm the need and value of booster effects.

“The issue of administering additional doses of COVID-19 to immunocompromised and immunosuppressed individuals will be discussed at the NTAGI meeting on December 6,” official sources said.

Basically, cancer patients, transplant patients, AIDS patients, etc. under treatment fall into such categories and require an additional dose (third dose) of vaccine to improve protection.

According to experts, vaccination remains one of the strongest pillars of defense against disease and infection, despite the emergence of new variants such as Omilkron.

There is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not act on Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, but some of the reported mutations may reduce the effectiveness of jabs, the United Ministry of Health said. Increased remission and antigenic escape, mentioned while emphasizing definitive evidence of new mutants, are awaited.

“There is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work with Omicron, but some of the mutations reported in the spike gene may reduce the effectiveness of existing vaccines.

“However, vaccine protection is also provided by antibodies and cell-mediated immunity and is expected to be relatively well conserved. Therefore, vaccines are still expected to provide protection against serious diseases and are utilized. Vaccination with possible vaccines is very important. You should be vaccinated because you have not been vaccinated. “

Omicron is a “mutant of concern” based on preliminary evidence of adverse changes in COVID-19 epidemiology such as observed mutations, predicted features of increased infection and antigenic escape, and increased reinfection. It is important to emphasize that it is declared (VoC). ..

According to WHO, definitive evidence of increased remission and antigenic escape awaits.