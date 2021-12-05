Moderna or Pfizer? Researchers at Harvard University have found that one is slightly more effective in direct research.





The results of a study conducted by researchers at Harvard Medical School, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and the Department of Veterans Affairs were published in the New England Journal of Medicine this week. (Hazem Bader / AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Direct studies of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have shown that the former is slightly more effective. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection), At least as far as alpha and delta variants are concerned. Result of the studyConducted by researchers at Harvard Medical School, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and the Department of Veterans Affairs, was published in the New England Journal of Medicine this week. Omicron mutant identified in Massachusetts

The findings show that subjects receiving the Moderna vaccine (mRNA-1273) may experience COVID-19 results more than subjects receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (BNT162b2) during periods of predominant alpha or delta mutations. Showed that the sex is low. Specifically, when the alpha variant was predominant, researchers recorded 4.52 infections per 1,000 study participants vaccinated with Moderna, compared to 5.75 per 1,000 vaccinated Pfizer vaccines. Was recorded. While Delta was dominant, the Pfizer Group recorded 6.54 additional infections per 1,000 cases. Moderna has also been found to be slightly effective against all categories of COVID-19 results, including infection, symptomatic infection, hospitalization, ICU treatment, or death. However, both vaccines are very effective against the results of COVID-19, the study authors say. “Given the high efficacy of both vaccines, Either is highly recommended The lead author, Barbra Dickerman, an epidemiology instructor and investigator at Harvard TH Chan School’s CAUSA Lab, said: Although the difference in efficacy was small, Dickerman said, “Given the large population in which these vaccines are deployed, it makes sense for large decision-making bodies such as healthcare systems and high-level organizations. There may be. “ Does Omicron Affect the Stock Market?

On the other hand, this study was conducted prior to the development of the Omicron variant, so further studies are needed to evaluate the efficacy of either vaccine against the latest mutations.

