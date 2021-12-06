J. & J.Boosters worked for people who got Pfizer shots in the study





Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinated people can benefit from Johnson & Johnson booster shots as much as Pfizer’s.It’s a small discovery study Released on Sunday. Researcher Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston We surveyed 65 people who received the Pfizer vaccine twice. Six months after the second dose, the researchers gave 24 volunteers a third dose of Pfizer vaccine and 41 vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson. (This study is partially funded by Johnson & Johnson and has not yet been published in a scientific journal.) Both vaccine brands have increased the number of T cells that fight Covid. This is important for long-term protection and to prevent the infection from becoming a serious illness. However, the increase in T cells brought about by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was twice that of Pfizer. Researchers also measured antibodies that provide a lot of protection immediately after vaccination. Volunteers who received a third dose of Pfizer had elevated antibody levels after two weeks and decreased by a quarter by the fourth week. In contrast, Johnson & Johnson boosters more than doubled antibody levels between the 2nd and 4th week. At that time, Pfizer’s antibody was about 50 percent higher than Johnson & Johnson’s antibody. For antibodies, that’s a relatively small difference. And both levels were well above the thresholds scientists believe are needed for strong protection.

The results are slightly different from previous studies. October,”Mix and matchClinical trials sponsored by the National Institutes of Health report All three licensed vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, increased antibody levels when used as boosters. However, the Johnson & Johnson shot provided a much smaller boost than the other shots. (NIH has not yet published how each booster affected volunteer T cells.) The difference between the two studies may be explained by the length of the delay between shots. In the NIH exam, many volunteers got booster shots after 3-4 months, but in the new study they waited 6 months. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine seems to have benefited more from longer wait times. Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, which are made from mRNA, Johnson & Johnson is made from a modified cold virus. Before vaccination with this type of vaccine, it may be important to increase the time it takes for the immune system to return to hibernation.

