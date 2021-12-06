Covid-19 antiviral drug molnupiravir will be administered to vulnerable patients in the UK this month





Vulnerable seniors to contract COVID-19 In the coming weeks, they will be given medicine to take home to reduce the risk of them going to the hospital. UK this month Antiviral drug molnupiravirThe minister, even Omicron variants push national infection rates to new highs.. The NHS is planning to set up a “Covid drug delivery unit” to deliver the drug to the people who need it. The Sunday Telegraph.. A nationwide network of drug deliveries from pharmacies that were previously operated during the blockade to help those who could not safely leave their homes and access their drugs. Patients who are immunosuppressed or otherwise very vulnerable, including residents of long-term care facilities, are first prescribed molnupiravir, which is sold under the brand name Lagevrio. Me I understand. If you are infected with Covid-19, you are most likely to be hospitalized and least likely to have a strong immune response to vaccination. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab BBC: “The drug means that even if the infection spreads, it removes the dead from it, so it is less harmful than, for example, normal flu.” Veteran conservative backbencher David Davis is a Pfizer-manufactured drug that helps the country avoid new invasive regulations in the future with Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, which have not yet been approved by UK regulators. I suggested that it would be. He states: “These new drugs can be taken at home, dramatically reducing mortality and reducing pressure on the NHS, thus avoiding a panic reaction every time there is a new variant.” The drug is most effective when taken before the illness has subsided, so it is provided within 48 hours of a positive test result. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approves the treatment of Covid patients over the age of 60, or Covid patients with other risk factors such as diabetes and heart disease. Early results suggested that molnupiravir could reduce the risk of hospitalization by 50%, but recent findings were relatively disappointing as its effectiveness was reduced to about 30%. The government has purchased 480,000 courses of medicine. Paxlovid is more effective and seems to reduce hospitalization by almost 90%. The results of the trial were so promising that the deliberate refusal of treatment to the “control” group was immediately discontinued because it was unethical. Although 250,000 doses have been ordered in the UK, it is not yet clear when the drug will be approved and deployed. Omicron variants appear to be more resistant to existing vaccines and antibody therapies already used in the NHS than previous strains. However, antivirals do not target parts of the virus that are particularly highly mutated in Omicron, so scientists believe they are still effective.

