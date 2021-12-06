Numerically, Covid-19 was updated in the state and three county regions, and Omicron was detected in 15 states.

According to the CDC, new Omicron variants were detected in 15 states this week. (Port City Daily / File)

Southeastern North Carolina — The threat of the latest Covid-19 variant, Omicron, indicates that authorities are afraid of another wave of increased infection. The best 1-day inoculation in 6 months.

On November 24, South African scientists first discovered Omicron in a specimen taken in Botswana in mid-November. Omicron has 30 mutations in the spike protein compared to 10 in the Delta, making it a mutant strain of concern to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC.

On December 1, the first incident appeared on the California border.Since then, Omicron has Multiple states: Hawaii, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, Louisiana, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts.Delta remains the major variant infecting the U.S. population

Due to the need for more data, health officials have not confirmed whether Omicron outperforms the Delta transmission rate. NS studyHas not received scientific reviews, but was released Thursday and appears to spread twice as fast as Delta, avoid herd immunity, and reinfect people who had Covid. The study identified 35,670 suspected reinfections out of 2,796,982.

“Previous infections were used to protect against the Delta, but now it doesn’t seem to be the case at Omicron,” Witwatersrand University researcher Ann von Gottberg said in a WHO briefing Thursday. I am.

Von Gottberg states that it is likely to protect against severe illness, but it is unclear how Omicron affects vaccination.

Omicron has not yet been tracked in Tarheel, but authorities seem to consider it a matter of time.

“We hear more and more possible cases every day, so that number can grow,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. ABC News Sunday morning.

In North Carolina, overall indicators are slowly rising as maskman dates have been lifted in multiple counties and indoor rallies have increased due to cooler weather, but have not yet reached 2020 levels. Hmm. On November 3, more than 1,700 cases of Covid-19 were followed, more than doubling to 3,720 as of December 3.

Throughout North Carolina, the number of cases per day exceeded 3,000 for three consecutive days at the end of last week. The state’s positive rate has reached 7.1%, surpassing the 5% benchmark preferred by the authorities for the Covid-19 test. The positive rate for the state at the beginning of November was 4.3%.

According to Mandy Cohen, North Carolina’s chief health official, these numbers do not consider Thanksgiving trips. Departure Dr. Cohen said it would take at least two weeks before authorities could see how holiday gatherings would affect the number of Covids.

Read below to see the current Covid-19 metrics for tri-county areas in cases, clusters, outbreaks, and vaccinations evaluated by the CDC and NC Department of Health and Human Services.

New Hanover County

Case

According to the CDC, 225 Covid-19 cases have been reported in New Hanover County in the last 7 days, with 4.99% of Covid-19 tests positive in the county, an increase of more than 0.89% in 7 days. The county shows a significant transmission rate, one meter below the highest grade.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) tracked reinfection between November 6 and December 1, showing that eight of 523 cases in New Hanover County were again Covid-positive. I am.

According to the CDC, there have been eight hospitalizations in the last seven days, which is equivalent to 1.5 hospitalizations per 100 beds.

Of the 12,567 infections that have occurred throughout the county since the pandemic in March 2020, 297 have died. According to NCDHHS, no four people have died since last week and November 6.

“COVID is still very present in our community,” health director David Howard said in a release. “But staying active can be done by taking precautions such as keeping a physical distance, wearing a mask in an indoor space, and practicing proper hygiene to reduce the risk of viral infection. It’s still very important. Each of these is important in slowing the spread of the virus, but the best defense we all have is to be vaccinated individually and collectively … “

vaccination

NCDHHS shows that 64% of New Hanover County’s population was vaccinated once, while fully vaccinated accounted for 60%. 96% of the population over the age of 65 have been vaccinated at least once and 93% have been fully vaccinated.

New Hanover County Public Health provides the community with free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in health and welfare buildings and independent malls. Walk-in is possible, but reservations are recommended. TakeMyShot.NC.gov..

Vaccine availability includes:

Pfizer (Twice vaccination, approved for people over 5 years old. Note: Children 5-11 years old receive less vaccination than adults)

(Twice vaccination, approved for people over 5 years old. Note: Children 5-11 years old receive less vaccination than adults) modern (Twice inoculation vaccine, approved for people over 18 years old)

(Twice inoculation vaccine, approved for people over 18 years old) Johnson & Johnson (One-time vaccination, approved for people over 18 years old)

If you are 5 to 17 years old, you need the consent of your parent or legal guardian.

Clusters and outbreaks

NCDHHS has identified one nursing home with a cluster in the area. There are a total of 11 cases of Autumn Care in Myrtle Grove, affecting 2 residents and 9 staff.

The collective life center on Martin Street has a total of 11 cases, with 7 residents and 4 staff.

NCDHHS also reported a previous outbreak at a home care facility on the morning side of Wilmington, with two cases affecting only residents.

Brunswick County

Case

According to the CDC, 255 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Brunswick County in the last 7 days. As of December 2, the county’s Covid-19 positive rate was also followed at 10.62%, an increase of 3.27% in 7 days. The county is considered highly contagious.

NCDHHS also tracked reinfection and showed 6 of 573 cases tested again for Covid in Brunswick County from November 6th to December 1st.

According to the CDC, there have been three hospitalizations in the last seven days, which is equivalent to 3.78 hospitalizations per 100 beds.

Of the 11,921 Covid-19 cases that have occurred in the county since the pandemic began, 246 died. According to NCDHHS, two people have died since November 6, and one occurred last week.

vaccination

NCDHHS is that 63% of Brunswick County’s population is vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine at least once, and 60% of the population is fully vaccinated. 93% of the population aged 65 and over are partially vaccinated and 91% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations for people over the age of 12 will take place at the county drive-through clinic at Coastal Cinemas 10 (5200 Bridgers Rd.) In Shallotte, and people aged 5-11 will go to the main clinic at Brunswick County Health Services in Bolivia. You can (25 court doctors).

Brunswick County Health Services require vaccination appointments. here Alternatively, please call 910-253-2339. Consent form for children over 5 years old can be downloaded in advance here..

Clusters and outbreaks

NCDHHS has identified one nursing home with a cluster in the area. There are a total of 11 cases of Autumn Care in Myrtle Grove, affecting 2 residents and 9 staff. There is also the Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health home care facility, which shows a total of 17 cases affecting 14 staff and 3 residents.

NCDHHS reports previous outbreaks at two facilities.

Brunswick County Detention Center: A total of 46 cases affecting 6 employees and 40 prisoners

Coastal Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care: 12 cases in total, affecting 4 staff and 8 residents, 5 deaths

Pender County

Case

According to the CDC, 142 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pender County in the last 7 days. As of December 1, the county’s Covid-19 positive rate was 12.45%, an increase of 2.48% in 7 days. The county is considered highly contagious.

NCDHHS also tracked reinfection and showed that 4 out of 333 cases in Pender County were again positive for Covid from 6 November to 1 December.

According to the CDC, there have been no hospitalizations in the last 7 days.

Of the 14,654 cases that have occurred in the county since the pandemic in March 2020, 102 have died. According to NCDHHS, one person has died since November 6.

vaccination

NCDHHS shows that 52% of the population of Pender County has been vaccinated at least once, while the fully vaccinated population accounts for 48% of the population. Eighty-three percent over the age of 65 receive a single dose and 81% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are provided in two locations in Pender County. Health Department (803 S. Walker St, Burger, NC, 28425) and Annex Building (15060 US-17, Hamburger, NC, 28443). Both locations are open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm (closed from noon to 1 pm).

Clusters and outbreaks

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has identified six cases in a correctional facility in Pender County.

According to Raleigh, North Carolina has allocated funding for the CARES Act to vaccinate more prisoners and correctional facility staff. WCNC.. Vaccinated staff will receive a $ 500 bonus, and prisoners who choose to vaccinate will receive $ 25 in the cafeteria.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Because the New Hanover Regional Medical Center serves regions in seven counties, the numbers on the Covid-19 dashboard do not necessarily reflect residents of the New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick counties.

this is Dashboard So far, 3,445 people have been hospitalized and 2,883 have not been renewed since November 12, when they were discharged. It showed that 550 people died from Covid-19 and served an average of 10 patients daily during the week of November 12.

NHRMC has received 114,081 vaccinations as of mid-November 2021.

