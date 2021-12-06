King County COVID-19 Vaccine Verification Policy Effective Monday at Small Restaurants and Bars





To check vaccination status, you will need a restaurant or bar available to less than 12 guests.

King County, Wash. — — King County COVID-19 Vaccine Verification Policy Applies to all restaurants and bars from Monday. Mandate, Previously covered large outdoor public events and indoor facilitiesApplies to restaurants and bars with seats less than 12 people. Vaccine verification obligations are fully valid in King County. “We’ve heard from companies that vaccine testing is going well in King County,” said Rachel Smith, President and CEO. Seattle Metro Chamber of CommerceSaid in a prepared statement. “Although extra work may be required in the short term, this step will help reassure our customers and staff by returning to many of the activities we missed in the early stages of the pandemic. We support vaccination because we know that vaccination is the way out of the pandemic and a fair economic recovery. ” The enforcement process works as follows: Public Health – Seattle & King County said that if it receives a business complaint, it will first contact the business to inform them of the delegation and execution process. If the department determines that the business has opted for non-compliance, or if it receives at least three complaints about the business, the inspector will go to the facility for investigation. From there, the inspector can issue a notice of violation. This warns you that you may be fined if you do not comply. If the company chooses not to comply after the second inspection, the department will impose a fine of up to $ 250. Finally, he said that if the business remains out of compliance after being subject to multiple tests and fines, the health department may consider temporarily closing the business. The vaccine validation policy is expected to be in effect until March 16, 2022, but the Department of Health may adjust, extend, or remove mandates based on the status of COVID-19 in King County. I said there is. As of late November, the health sector received complaints about about 245 of the more than 10,000 companies subject to mandate. The enforcement process begins when Washington releases an online tool. WA Verify, Which Generate digital vaccine records and QR codes As a new option to check the vaccination status of a person. When the customer saves the card on their mobile phone, the company can scan the code to see the customer’s records, such as the date and type of vaccination.

