Governor Lamont, a Connecticut man who tested positive for an Omicron variant resting at home with mild symptoms, says – CBS New York
New York (CBSNewYork) –NS Omicron variant Continue to spread, and More cases have been identified in Connecticut And New York City.
Officials said on Sunday that a Connecticut man in his 60s from Hartford County began to develop mild symptoms on 27 November after a family member tested positive.He is completely Vaccination..
His family recently traveled Anime NYC Convention so Jacob Javits Center..
Governor Ned Lamont He said the man’s symptoms were mild.
“The good news is vaccination. In this case, the patient is resting peacefully at home and does not have to go to the hospital,” he told CBS News Margaret Brennan. Face the nation..
Connecticut reported the first confirmed case of a new #Omicron Variant of state. @GovNedLamont To tell @margbrennan So far, the indication indicates that it is a mild infection, but it is not yet clear how widespread the variant is. pic.twitter.com/AKh8fjc4JZ
— Face the Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 5, 2021
In new york 3 new confirmed cases, 8 in total.
Omicrons have been found in at least 12 states, and in some places they are spreading twice as fast as other variants, officials said.
But for now, Delta strain It remains dominant, with a 36% increase in new infections nationwide. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with Rhode Island, Connecticut and Delaware being the hardest hit.
“The big question is whether Omicron will outperform Delta. Remember that Delta is the predominant and it’s a very dangerous variant,” said Maria Vankel, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the World Health Organization. Dr. Koff said.
“I’m worried. You see, Omicron is coming from New York to the I-95 Corridor, but Delta is coming down from New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and no state is an island, no country is an island.” Lamont added.
COVID vaccine
Lamont urged the residents of the state to remain vigilant.
“People in Connecticut have been experiencing this for a year and a half. They are doing the right thing. As I said, they are overwhelmingly vaccinated, they can wear masks. It’s sexy and does the right thing, so they don’t have to push me, “Lamont said. “But there is no question about it. Especially people of a certain age should stay away from the contagious situation. We are not fully aware of this variant. Be careful.”
Starting Monday, all international passengers must provide a negative COVID test to enter the United States
Almost one-third of the country has not yet received a single dose of the vaccine as authorities prepare for the winter surge. They encourage people not to panic and say it’s time to get your booster if you’re fully vaccinated.
Officials told Alice Gainer of CBS2 that Omicron has more than 50 mutations, including more than 30 of the peplomer, which facilitates attachment to human cells.
Virologist Alex Sigal leads a team at the Africa Health Research Institute.
“It’s more like Frankenstein than anything else. It’s always new. That is, the virus continues to amaze us,” says Sigal.
Coronavirus pandemic
Scientists are testing Omicron on the blood of fully vaccinated and previously infected people and expect results to come out within the next week.
“The question now is whether this will re-infect those who have delta immunity and have not been vaccinated, or will it also infect those who have been vaccinated. Vaccines are a natural transmission from Delta. There are several reasons to believe that it may be more protective than the immunity acquired by, “said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Director of Food and Drug Administration.
Further investigation and preparation was sought at NYU Langone on Sunday. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand When Congressman Carolyn Maloney Join the doctor and say “COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) And Pandemic Response Center of Excellence Law “. This will provide federal funding to the selected academic medical center.
“People need to be trained in their experiences as future epidemics occur and respond to them,” said Dr. Jay Varma, a professor at Weill Cornell Medicine.
Senator Chuck Schumer Seeking a free surge at home COVID Tests will be available in more places for those who need them.
“They should be distributed to the community health center. They should be distributed in mobile vans,” Schumer said.
Alice Gainer of CBS2 contributed to this report.
..
