Health
Andy Slavit, Omicron Covid Variant, Vaccine
STR | NurPhoto | Getty Images
A former White House adviser said Monday that the new Omicroncovid variant is at high risk of unvaccination and there is reason to believe that the current vaccine is “very effective.”
“What we know for sure is that it’s a dangerous variant for unvaccinated people,” said Andy Slavit on CNBC.Skoke Box Asia.. “
“What we have to learn is whether it’s omicron, that is, how the delta spreads in a strong environment,” he said.
Slavit was previously a senior advisor To the president Joe Biden’s The Coronavirus Response Team operated the Medicare & Medicaid Service Center under the Obama administration.
What we know about Omicron
The Omicron strain was first identified by South African scientists and Detected in some countries Includes US, UK, Australia and Germany.
Health experts are concerned On the transfer coefficient of the Omicron variant, taking into account mutations and profile abnormal constellations that differ from the mutant strains of previous concern. Scientists are also trying to figure out how effective current vaccines are in protecting people from serious illnesses caused by new strains.
“I think there is good reason to believe that vaccines are effective, if not effective, and that boosting immunity is very effective,” Slavit told CNBC. “But pharmaceutical companies are back on the drawing board.”
Covid vaccine maker Pfizer, BioNTech, modern, Johnson & Johnson When AstraZeneca Said They are investigating and testing variants of Omicron..
Slavit said there may be an updated vaccine available in the next few months, if needed, before the Omicron variant begins to spread meaningfully.
But the main problem facing the world today is vaccine inequity. Information edited by Our World In Data We have shown that about 44% of the world’s population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. However, in low-income countries, very few people have taken at least one dose.
Slavit explained that it is still too early to see how Omicron works compared to the deadly Delta strain.
“When we have a variant that replaces Delta, which is not serious or can be easily treated with drugs, it will be a very new day for this pandemic. You can knock on the wood that is happening now. At Omicron. Instead, it could be the next scenario, “he added, adding that such a scenario could bring Covid closer to a common cold.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/06/andy-slavitt-on-omicron-covid-variant-vaccines.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]