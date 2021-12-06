How does Covid-19 affect children? And how do you keep your children safe?

NS COVID-19 Vaccination rates increase among the elderly and the proportion of cases increases in children.

Children under the age of 12 are not yet vaccinated in New Zealand – Medsafe is evaluating the applications they use Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11, And doses may be available By the end of January..

As of Friday, children under the age of 9 are made up 19 percent of cases New Zealand Delta Occurrence Rate – 1723. An additional 1516 cases (17 percent) were 10-19 years old.

123rf.com/Supplied New Zealand is the largest unvaccinated group, so we can expect more cases of Covid-19 in children. So how worried is this?

So what do you know about the children’s Covid-19? And as cases continue to spread nationwide, how much should we be concerned about infections in this age group?

How does Covid-19 affect children?

Dr. Jin Russell, an Auckland-based developmental pediatrician, said that when a child becomes infected with Covid-19, he or she generally experiences a mild or asymptomatic illness that resembles a cold. Many people don’t even know they have it.

She said the acute health risks to children are similar to other common viruses.

September, Murdoch Children’s Institute In Australia, Covid-19 infections in children and adolescents are “rarely severe” and rarely fatal.

Typical symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy nose and runny nose, sneezing, muscle aches, and malaise. Changes in the sense of smell and taste, diarrhea, and vomiting are less common.

supply Dr. Jin Russell said that most children infected with Covid-19, like other respiratory viruses, experience mild or asymptomatic infections.

However, there are risks at the population level.

If there is a lot of infection in the community, it is expected that many children will be infected because they cannot be vaccinated yet (Medical service user data It shows that there are 791,434 children under the age of 12 in New Zealand).

According to Russell, there are “rare” cases in which a child becomes seriously ill, even if the majority have a mild or asymptomatic illness.

What about serious illnesses and hospitalizations?

37 kiwi children 0-9 people were hospitalized Use Covid-19 (2% of cases in this age group).

14 young people aged 10 to 19 were hospitalized.

to date, No children ICU support is required for children under 9 years of age.

In Australia, about 1-2 percent of Covid-19 children come to the hospital, Russell said.

Hospitalization is often mild, short-term, or prophylactic, involves hydration or hydration for observation, and is often less severe than in adults.

However, children with pre-existing health conditions, disadvantages, socio-economic or ethnic minority status, such as Maori and Pacifica children, are at increased risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

There are also rare but potentially serious complications of Covid-19 – Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) – ICU support may be required or fatal. MIS-C is treatable and most children recover completely. Johns Hopkins Medicine states.

Ryan Anderson / Staff Maori and Pacific children, along with children with underlying illness and children in poverty, are at increased risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

According to Russell, children’s deaths from Covid-19 are “very rare.”

In November, Reported by CDC Between October 2020 and 2021, 66 children aged 5 to 11 died of Covid-19 in the United States.

This was high enough to be in the top 10 mortality rates for this age group, but still less than the number of children. People who died of the flu Over a similar period in 2019.

How about a long Covid?

There is new evidence that some children take longer to recover from Covid than others, and symptoms can last for weeks.

Large-scale study of children Children aged 5 to 17 years with mild Covid in the United Kingdom found that of the 1734 children, 4.4% reported persistent symptoms 28 days after the onset of the disease.

Release the splash There is new evidence that children may experience long Covid symptoms after infection, and a UK preprint study suggests that one in seven children may be symptomatic for as long as 15 weeks after infection. I have.

On day 56, 1.8% of children had symptoms. Mainly headache, malaise, and loss of smell.

Preliminary results from another study (CLoCK led by Public Health England) One in seven children and adolescents (14%) may show symptoms after 15 weeks.

However, Recent systematic review Almost all of the 14 studies on long covids in children were found to have “major restrictions”. This includes lack of a clear case definition, inclusion of children without confirmation of infection, and low response rates.

Why is it important to keep transmissions low to protect children?

Dr. Amanda Kvarsvig, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago (Wellington), said highly infectious diseases like Covid infect “almost all children sooner or later.”

“Even if only a small percentage of those children experience bad results, a small percentage of a very large number (total population) will rarely have life-changing or life-restricting consequences. Transformed into quite a few children to experience.

supply Epidemiologist Dr. Amanda Kvarsvig said that even if only a few children experience the bad results of Covid, this can lead to a large number at the population level.

“We can and should do better.”

Kvalsvig gift Polio As an example. For almost all children, polio is a very mild and benign infection. Only a “small” percentage of people develop paralysis.

But like Covid, it is very infectious and can have very serious consequences if it is endemic.

Also, it is not yet known what the “life course” effect of Covid-19 will be. “It makes sense for the new pathogen to use the precautionary principle, and it is not desirable for this new virus to infect everything. At least until we know a little more about it, our children’s That is. “

Russell said it’s important to strike a balance between the fact that the majority of children infected with Covid do not get serious illness and the fact that they don’t want to expose their children to this in large numbers. Said.

Asanka Ratnayake / Getty Images Russell said the children were clearly contributing to the Covid-19 infection at home. Children themselves may experience very mild symptoms or be asymptomatic, but they can still infect adults at home who may be vulnerable.

Foreign evidence shows that children are not as easily infected with Covid-19 as adults In the field of education.. But children are “obviously” transmitted to others in a household bubble.

Pre-Delta Survey of 6280 Households It was found that 27% of Canadian pediatric probands (children first infected) experienced secondary infections.

“The biggest concern for me is not worrying about the acute health risks to the child himself, but a child like an elderly person who is unvaccinated or wholly vaccinated but may still be vulnerable. It’s the spread of the infection to the family, “Russell said.

This is why we need to vaccinate people under the age of 11 “urgently”, she said.

What can you do while waiting for the vaccine?

Russell said it is “important” to follow public health guidance on not gathering indoors to reduce the risk of infection for all age groups.

Children cannot be vaccinated, Rapid antigen test It can also be used as a screening tool for this age group to make schools safer and maximize the amount of time children can spend directly at school.

Pfizer’s pediatric Covid-19 vaccine (for ages 5-11) may be available by the end of January if approved by Medsafe.

the government, Deployment of vaccinations for children, She said.

According to Russell, children in existing conditions, children of vulnerable household members, Maori and Pacifica need to be prioritized.

Kvalsvig said that if preventive measures are not taken “quickly”, the number of children in New Zealand can increase exponentially.

Mitigation measures such as ventilation and masks “actually work” and can minimize infections in schools.

“There is no place for fatalism here. There are many effective tools in the toolbox to keep children safe.”