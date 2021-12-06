The benefits of vaccination of children outweigh the risks





TGA tentatively approved Pfizer vaccine for elementary school students aged 5 to 11 years On Sunday, it is soon expected that the announcement of ATAGI, including the recommended gap between vaccine doses, will guide its use in children. Children receive one-third the dose of adults and deployment is expected to begin on January 10. This is very welcome news for most parents, but we especially expect parents to ask questions about vaccine safety. Vaccine deployment for children ages 5-11 is scheduled to begin on January 10. credit:AFR Over the past few months, the number of pediatric cases has increased, with about one-third of all cases occurring in children under the age of 19.When OmicronAs a new concern, South Africa has many young adults aged 20-40 years, mostly unvaccinated, but we can see how it affects each age group as the epidemic progresses. .. Increasing reports of infant hospitalizations require further information on severity across all age groups, which is closely monitored. Omicron is more contagious and has already reached Australia. Another reason not to delay the protection of your child.

So what is the risk of vaccination of a child? Vaccines have the same side effects as other drugs. At the age of 5-11 Pfizer vaccine clinical trials Expected side effects were more common after the second dose, including arm pain, headache, and malaise, and were less frequent than in teens and older and young adults. These side effects usually only require treatment with Panador or Nurofen, and children rarely need to see a doctor. Serious side effects were extremely rare and nothing was detected in the study. Currently, more than 5 million children have been vaccinated in the United States since early November, signaling the safety of the vaccine against myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation around the heart). there is no. These side effects were detected in teens and adolescents, especially young men aged 16 to 17 years, after the second dose (About 7 people per 100,000 people), When the vaccine is deployed to the population. Most adolescents need to be monitored for 1-2 nights in the hospital with pain relief or anti-inflammatory treatment, but they are fully recovered. The Australian community has ongoing strong vaccine safety surveillance to constantly monitor side effects through TGA, AusVaxSafety, and international health authorities. These risks should be weighed against the risk of a child being infected with COVID. In the case of Delta, the majority of children do not have or have no symptoms like other respiratory infections such as fever, cough, runny nose, and muscle aches. Severe illness is rare, but it occurs in children and adolescents. Less than 1% of primary school children who test positive in New South Wales usually need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment of oxygen or fluid.

