Studies say this cinnamon-flavored chewing gum can reduce Covid-19 infections

New Delhi: Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania have developed chewing gum that can reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection by acting as a “trap” for the new coronavirus. According to a study recently published in the journal Molecular Therapy, the gums are contaminated with plant-grown proteins that may reduce the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 infection in saliva and reduce that infection. ..

This study was conducted in collaboration with researchers at the Wistar Institute and Fraunhofer in the United States.

In a statement released by the University of Pennsylvania, the lead author of the study, Henry Daniel, said that SARS-CoV-2 replicates in the salivary glands, causing the virus to occur when infected people sneeze, cough, or speak. Some of them are banished and can reach others. He added that the gums provide an opportunity to neutralize the virus in saliva and provide people with an easy way to reduce the source of the disease.

Vaccines have played a major role in changing the course of the pandemic, but they have not ruled out Covid-19 infections. Recent studies show that even fully vaccinated individuals can become infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and carry the same viral load as unvaccinated.

Researchers have studied the ACE2 protein to develop chewing gum

Before the pandemic, Daniel was growing certain potentially curable proteins in his lab. This protein, called angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), has been studied to understand its potential for treating hypertension and has been cultivated in the laboratory using a patented plant-based production system.

Coincidentally, the ACE2 receptor in human cells functions as the binding site for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Also, according to some studies, injections of ACE2 can reduce the viral load in people with severe infections.

Scientists have collided the DNA of the target protein with the plant material so that the chloroplasts of the plant can take up the DNA and initiate protein growth, a peer-reviewed study states. The plant material could be used as a means of delivering protein, lyophilized and ground. Protein drug synthesis is usually a costly manufacturing and purification process, but plant-based systems have helped scientists overcome many obstacles, the study says.

Another group of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania was developing chewing gum infused with plant-grown proteins to destroy plaque. Daniel and his colleagues combined research on ACE2 with chewinggum technology. They injected the gum with plant-grown ACE2 protein to test its potential to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in oral activity.

Another researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, Ronald Colman, said Daniel approached him to see if he could internally verify the level of SARS-CoV-2 virus in saliva samples. Colman said Daniel’s approach of making proteins from plants and using them orally is cheap and hopefully scalable.

ACE2 incorporated in cinnamon-flavored gum tablets

Researchers have tested chewing gum by growing ACE2 in plants and combined it with another compound that allows the protein to cross the mucosal barrier and promote binding, the study says. Scientists have incorporated the resulting plant material into cinnamon-flavored gum tablets.

They also cultured samples from nasopharyngeal swabs of Covid-19 patients infected with gums and observed that the ACE2 present could neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the study said. Studies have shown that gum significantly prevented viral particles from entering cells by blocking ACE2 receptors on cells or by binding directly to peplomer proteins.

The researchers exposed a sample from a Covid-19 patient to ACE2 gum and found that the levels of viral RNA dropped dramatically, making it almost undetectable.

Scientists are planning to conduct clinical trials to evaluate whether this approach is safe and effective when tested in people infected with SARS-CoV-2 and are seeking permission to do so. Chewing gum can be given to patients whose infection status is unknown. It can also be used for dental examinations if clinical trials have proven that the gum is safe and effective.

Gum may reduce the chances of passing the virus to caregivers, the authors said in a study. Daniel said gum can be used as an additional tool along with physical barriers such as masks to reduce the likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

