Scientists behind the British vaccine say the next pandemic could be even worse.





One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine said that the next pandemic would be more contagious and more deadly unless more money was spent on research and preparation to combat the threat of a new virus. Warns that it may be a target

One of the scientists behind the London-Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine said that the next pandemic would be more contagious unless more money was spent on research and preparation to combat the threat of a new virus. It warns that it may be more deadly. In an excerpt released before Monday’s speech, Professor Sarah Gilbert said that the scientific progress made by fighting the deadly virus “must not be lost” because of the cost of fighting the current pandemic. “Is called. “This is not the last time a virus threatens our lives and our lives,” Gilbert is expected to say. “The truth is that the following may be worse. It can be more contagious, more deadly, or both.” Gilbert will give a talk this year on Richard Dimbleby, named after the late broadcaster, the BBC’s first war correspondent and pioneer of British television news, on Monday night. Annual television lectures include speeches by leading business, science and government officials. Gilbert will call on the government to double its commitment to scientific research and anti-pandemic measures, even after the threat of COVID-19 has diminished. “We can’t forgive the situation where we’ve experienced everything we’ve experienced, and the huge financial losses we’ve suffered mean we don’t yet have the money to fight a pandemic,” she says. I did. “The progress we have made and the knowledge we have gained must not be lost.”

