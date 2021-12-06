Pfizer vaccines for children are an important next step in deployment





Another major development in the exit from the pandemic is a recent tentative announcement by the TGA. Approved Pfizer vaccine Used for children 5-11 years old. This paves the way for important next steps in the Australian vaccine deployment program. Currently, children make up about one-third of active cases, with about 1% eventually being hospitalized. Ideally, we protect all children from infection. And, more worried, but thankfully, we’re still learning what vaccination means in terms of protecting children from multiple systems of inflammatory disease, which is very rare. Children now account for about one-third of active COVID cases. credit:AFR As with all rare things, when the infection rate is high, rarity becomes another reality. If you have thousands of cases at once, you will see the children in the hospital. But don’t panic. Omicron may also be considered in pediatric vaccination decisions, along with some reports that the number of very ill young children in one South African state is very low, but this is the other population. It’s too early to say if it’s a feature of Omicron in the setting, or it will show what the vaccine’s effectiveness is for this new variant and tell you how to move forward. Meanwhile, Delta remains the predominant variant in Australia so far and needs to continue to focus on it. When school vacation comes, the risk of infection is reduced, so there is plenty of time to vaccinate the child before the next school reopens. Year.

Loading Booster deployment is also underway. For people over the age of 12, there are some calls for the gap to be reduced to two months, but there is no data to support this move. So far, Omicron hasn’t offered a way to change ATAGI’s advice on booster spacing. Having one of the highest immunization rates in the world is in a strong position to address this latest challenge. As WHO Said on saturday, “This is a variant of concern, not a variant of panic.” We need to understand Omicron and the best way to live with it, and we need to avoid overreacting and returning to the idea of ​​zero COVID. Catherine Bennett is the chair of epidemiology at Deakin University. Hassan Vally is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Latrobe University.

Catherine Bennett is the chair of epidemiology at Deakin University. Hassan Vally is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Latrobe University.

