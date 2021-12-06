Covid: People with cold-like symptoms should “isolate and skip Christmas parties”





NS People with cold-like symptoms should work from home and avoid Christmas Parties to stop the spread of COVID This winter, a leading health expert said. Professor Tim SpectorThe creators of the ZOE Covid app said authorities should be “more open-minded about who we are testing” and “more people to quarantine with cold-like symptoms for at least a few days.” I did. Current regulations do not require fully vaccinated people who report cold symptoms to be quarantined if the PCR test is negative. But Professor Specter, as the data suggest, Omicron variant Once spread, the infection can be stopped by returning to stricter quarantine rules. “At this point, we estimate that one to three to one-quarter of colds are actually due to Covid,” he told Times Radio. read more “So, nowadays, a very high percentage of people don’t even care about getting an immunochromatography or PCR test, going to a party, or even spreading it. “So Omicron That way, you can compile the problem faster than you need to. “ Professor Specter said that people with cold-like symptoms need to be quarantined for the first few days while they are “most contagious.” He added: “If you feel sick that day, don’t go out, don’t go to work, and stop working at home because of the beginning of the snuff, the beginning of a sore throat, and the headache. Your vaccine It could be a mild dose of Covid that is breaking through. “So I think we need to be better aware of all the symptoms, not waiting for the loss of smell and taste that may never come, not waiting for fever, and not waiting for that persistent cough. increase.” Meanwhile, a scientific adviser warned on Sunday that it was “too late” to stop the spread of the Omicron variant in the UK, despite the resurgence of the travel ban. Professor Mark Woolhouse, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (Spi-M), said the strain is already “spreading fairly rapidly” and that this measure does not make a “material difference”. rice field. The Prime Minister, who visited the Merseyside police, said: He said that about 10 countries would be automatically and instantly added to the Red List, and that people from any country in the world would need to be quarantined for several days. “We are now stepping up these measures as we see Omicron spread around the world.” He said the government was waiting for data on Omicron’s death and hospitalization, so there was no need to change the overall guidance on restrictions. Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia School of Medicine said there were probably more than 1,000 cases in the UK, with concerns that Omicron “spreads much faster than the delta mutant.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/covid-cold-symptoms-wfh-avoid-christmas-parties-b970192.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

