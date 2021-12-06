COVID-19: Omicron spreads to 38 countries.Experts say variants are more contagious than Delta | Weather Channel-Weather Channel article





Typical image (IANS) Omicrons with more than 30 mutations in pesplomers may not be as dangerous as delta and other variants of coronavirus. However, the variant appears to be more contagious, scientists at the Hadasar Hebrew University Medical Center in Israel said. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron has spread to nearly 38 countries, but no deaths have yet been reported. “This must be said with great care, but given the information currently available, there is reason to believe that the variants are spreading rapidly, but it may not be that dangerous.” Said Dr. Mevorach, a senior professor, to the Jerusalem Post. The South African Tshwane District Omicron Variant Patient Profile showed that 80% of hospitalizations in the last two weeks were people under the age of 50, with the majority not requiring oxygen support. This can be explained in several ways, including the younger age of the patient and the gradual course of the Omicron variant, Mevolak said. Some experts also suggest that if Omicron is more infectious but milder, it may make the coronavirus more similar to influenza. “It’s going to be really good news for the world. I think there were signs that vaccinated people were infected, but their illness seems to be mild,” Mevorach agreed. If so, he said different scenarios might appear. “Some people may need to accept treatment with antiviral treatments that are likely to get sick and become available, otherwise the vaccine will be slightly adjusted to be more effective. Maybe, “he said. “But I really don’t know if we need to do that. The first option may be enough.” Mevorach also expressed optimism that the protection provided by boosters would last for a long time, the report said. “What I’ve seen in immunological studies is that boosters actually increase antibodies, which I think gives longer lasting immunity,” he said. Meanwhile, the number of Israeli Omicron mutation cases has increased from 7 to 11, the Israeli Ministry of Health said in a statement. WHO said on December 3 that no reports of deaths related to Omicron have yet been seen, but the epidemic of new variants could cause more than half of European COVID-19 cases in the coming months. It led to a warning that there was. A preliminary study by South African researchers, which first reported this variant on November 24, suggests that it is three times more likely to cause reinfection compared to delta or beta strains. There is. South African doctors said the number of children under the age of five who were hospitalized after the advent of Omicron surged, but emphasized that it was too early to know if infants were particularly vulnerable. **** The above article was published by a news agency with minimal changes to the headline and text.

