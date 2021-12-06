COVID-19-Recovered patients at high risk of developing new psychiatric disorders

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) kills more than 5.25 million people worldwide and kills more than 200,000 people a month. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) ) Was caused. The broad clinical manifestations of COVID-19 are still only partially understood. Recent studies have reported that the majority of COVID-19 patients develop neuropsychiatric symptoms during or after an acute infection.

study: The increased risk of psychiatric sequelae of COVID-19 is highest early in the clinical course... Image Credit: Elizaveta Galitckaia / Shutterstock

Current evidence suggests an increased risk of mental illness after viral infection, but there is no clear evidence of this. There is also a lack of detailed understanding of the molecular mechanism. coronavirus It has long been known to cause the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002 and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012. By the way, both of these causative coronaviruses are closely associated with SARS-CoV-2. They were also associated with neurological symptoms in some cases. Several studies have also found evidence of an increased risk of mental illness after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

It is important to understand the risk of long-term psychiatric symptoms following COVID-19. Because even a small increase in risk can have a significant impact on public health. A study of a cohort of 44,779 COVID-19 patients and controls with matching propensity scores for the TriNetX network found that new onset psychiatric disorders 14-90 days after COVID-19 diagnosis when compared to healthy controls. It was found to increase statistically significantly. This finding was subsequently expanded to a larger cohort of 236,379 COVID-19 patients. Equivalent results were obtained with an observation period of up to 6 months.