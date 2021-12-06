Health
COVID-19-Recovered patients at high risk of developing new psychiatric disorders
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) kills more than 5.25 million people worldwide and kills more than 200,000 people a month. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) ) Was caused. The broad clinical manifestations of COVID-19 are still only partially understood. Recent studies have reported that the majority of COVID-19 patients develop neuropsychiatric symptoms during or after an acute infection.
study: The increased risk of psychiatric sequelae of COVID-19 is highest early in the clinical course... Image Credit: Elizaveta Galitckaia / Shutterstock
Current evidence suggests an increased risk of mental illness after viral infection, but there is no clear evidence of this. There is also a lack of detailed understanding of the molecular mechanism. coronavirus It has long been known to cause the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002 and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012. By the way, both of these causative coronaviruses are closely associated with SARS-CoV-2. They were also associated with neurological symptoms in some cases. Several studies have also found evidence of an increased risk of mental illness after SARS-CoV-2 infection.
It is important to understand the risk of long-term psychiatric symptoms following COVID-19. Because even a small increase in risk can have a significant impact on public health. A study of a cohort of 44,779 COVID-19 patients and controls with matching propensity scores for the TriNetX network found that new onset psychiatric disorders 14-90 days after COVID-19 diagnosis when compared to healthy controls. It was found to increase statistically significantly. This finding was subsequently expanded to a larger cohort of 236,379 COVID-19 patients. Equivalent results were obtained with an observation period of up to 6 months.
Researchers have recently medRxiv* Here they confirmed the aforementioned findings that 46,610 COVID-19 survivors were at increased risk of developing mental illness within 120 days of acute infection.
Details of the study
In this retrospective cohort study, researchers examined the incidence of newly developed psychiatric disorders in convalescent COVID-19 patients and compared them to control patients with similar health events. They used patient data provided by N3C accessed through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) N3C Data Enclave. N3C harmonizes EHRs from 65 clinical tissues in the United States. 14 sites have been deleted due to missing BMI data. Records from the remaining 51 sites were finalized on October 20, 2021.
The final dataset consisted of information from 7,139,696 patients, of which 1,834,913 were COVID-19 positive. As a result of more than 4.6 billion laboratories, data on 1.4 billion drug exposures and 469 million procedures from 467 million medical encounters were available.
Patients with confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or PCR were included in the primary analysis. antigen Inspection after January 1, 2020. Patients with suspected COVID-19 who had not undergone a confirmatory test were excluded from this study.
Control patients were not limited by the date of first presentation. Patients with a history of psychiatric disorders prior to 21 days after COVID-19 diagnosis and patients with no medical record dating back to 1 year before COVID-19 were also excluded from this study.
The final analysis was performed using data from 2,965,506 COVID-19 positive patients and compared a cohort of COVID-19 patients with comparable controls. Patients matched propensity scores to control confounding factors. Researchers estimated the hazard ratio (COVID-19: control) for new onset of psychiatric disorders one year after diagnosis. They further estimated changes in the risk of new onset mental illness between 21-120 days and 121-365 days after infection.
Researchers found 3% (95% CI: 2.8-3.2) of patients with respiratory tract infections during the 21-120 day period after COVID-19 (95% CI: 3.6-4.0). They further showed that compared to other respiratory tract infections, the risk of new onset psychiatric disorders was reduced during the first year after COVID-19 diagnosis. They showed a reduced (not significant) hazard ratio over a period of 121-365 days after diagnosis. Similar findings were observed for newly developing anxiety disorders, but not for mood disorders.
Implications
It was concluded that patients who recovered from COVID-19 were at increased risk of developing new psychiatric disorders, especially anxiety disorders. This risk was most pronounced during the first 120 days after infection.
Such studies will help determine the management strategy for sequelae of disease in patients with COVID-19. Special measures need to be taken when dealing with vulnerable patients, especially the elderly. These studies also help point out the increased need for mental health as a serious consequence of COVID-19, are equivalent to physical or behavioral abnormalities, and have equal sincerity for such patients. Tend to work on it.
*Important Notices
medRxiv publishes unpeer-reviewed preliminary scientific reports and should not be considered definitive, guide clinical / health-related behaviors, or be treated as established information.
