Studies suggest that blood pressure increased during the coronavirus pandemic, especially among females.





the study, Published in Journal Circulation on Monday Includes data on 464,585 employees and their spouses or partners from several different companies participating in an employer-sponsored wellness program annually by Quest Diagnostics.

As part of the program, workers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and their partners measured blood pressure for three years in 2018, 2019 and 2020. His colleagues at the Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic and Quest Diagnostics examined these blood pressure measurements.

Researchers found that blood pressure measurements during the April-December 2020 pandemic were significantly higher than in 2019, with an average of 1.1 to 2.5 millimeters of mercury or mmHg and 0.14 to 0.53 mmHg for systolic blood pressure. I found that it increased in the range of. For diastolic blood pressure.

Measure blood pressure It consists of two numbers in mmHg: upper or systolic readings and lower or diastolic readings.

Increases in systolic and diastolic blood pressure were seen in both men and women, and across age groups, but researchers found greater increases among women. “We have seen a more pronounced increase in blood pressure in women. Currently, we do not know the exact reason, but there are data suggesting that pandemics tend to put more strain on women, especially working women. , This is an employer-sponsored wellness program, “Raffin said. The study found that weight gain was not an obvious reason for elevated blood pressure levels during a pandemic, even though neglected dietary choices may have played a particularly important role during the pandemic. I did. “Blood pressure control is fairly multifactorial, which is probably related to what we eat,” Raffin told CNN. “Too much sodium and drinking too much alcohol are well documented during a pandemic and we know that blood pressure rises,” Raffin said. “And we know that blood pressure is also affected by all the roles it plays, such as sleeping and taking medication.” Raffin added that acute stress can increase blood pressure, but an ongoing pandemic is more associated with long-term chronic stress. “In a chronic stress situation, we know that in fact changes in blood pressure can be caused by some of the lifestyle choices we make when stressed,” Raffin said. Told. “So instead of choosing a healthy salad, we choose nachos and beer, sleep less, don’t go to the gym, and don’t take medicine. That’s probably , The main way stress actually appears with respect to elevated blood pressure. ” High blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. This is the two leading causes of death in adults in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .. In their study, the researchers noted that an increase in systolic blood pressure of 2 mmHg was associated with a significant increase in stroke and heart disease mortality in middle-aged adults. Elevated systolic blood pressure in US adults in this study “may suggest a future increase in cardiovascular mortality,” the researchers write. Overall, “public health measures such as vaccinations and masks are clearly important during a pandemic, but perhaps just as important during a pandemic, ignoring chronic risk factors for cardiovascular disease and chronic conditions. No, “Raffin added. “So make sure you’re doing a healthy lifestyle-if you’re taking high blood pressure medication, meet your healthcare provider regularly and take your medication. Take and everything is very important. “ Even before the pandemic pressure Global study published in The Lancet In August, it was found that the number of people aged 30 to 79 years with high blood pressure doubled between 1990 and 2019, with more than half of them untreated. According to the Mayo Clinic 10 Ways to Control High Blood Pressure I lose weight. Regular exercise. Eat a healthy diet. Reduce sodium in the diet. Limit the amount of alcohol you drink. Stop smoking. Reduce caffeine. Reduce your stress. Monitor your blood pressure at home and with your doctor. Get the support you need from your loved ones.

