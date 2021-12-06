Connect with us

Health

Malaria infection, COVID-19 confusion associated with increased mortality

Published

48 seconds ago

on

By

 


Geneva —

The World Health Organization reports that the COVID-19 disruption in malaria services has significantly increased malaria cases and deaths in 2020.

Over the last two decades, the global malaria mortality rate has been halved and 10.6 million lives have been saved. According to new data collected by WHO, COVID-19 has stopped, reversing progress in reducing deaths from this preventable and curable disease.

NS WHO World Malaria Report It is estimated that there will be 241 million malaria cases and 627,000 malaria deaths worldwide in 2020. This represents an increase of 14 million cases and 69,000 deaths compared to the previous year. WHO associates an increase in malaria prophylaxis, diagnosis, and treatment service interruptions during a pandemic.

Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO Global Malaria Program, said the situation could have been much worse. Fortunately, he said the predicted doomsday scenario did not occur. He states that the pessimistic predictions of a surge in malaria in March 2020 have not been realized.

“One of the worst scenarios meant doubling the number of deaths from malaria. Again, it’s not. Despite the deaths of another 47,000 as a result of the turmoil. This can be called a success story, “says Alonso.

The report states that the progress of the global fight against malaria remains uneven.

Between 2000 and 2020, WHO recognized 12 countries as malaria-free. Two countries, China and El Salvador, gained this position in 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic.

Since 2015, both cases and deaths have stagnated in most of the world’s 93 endemic countries and regions. However, other figures show that cases of malaria are increasing in 32 countries, most of which occur in sub-Saharan Africa and some in South America.

File-Traders wrapped in mosquito nets to protect against malaria sleep on April 3, 2020 in the mosquito nets of the Busega market in Kampala, Uganda.

File-Traders wrapped in mosquito nets to protect against malaria sleep on April 3, 2020 in the mosquito nets of the Busega market in Kampala, Uganda.

Alonso said the situation remains particularly volatile in Africa, where the burden of malaria remains unacceptably high. He states that Africa accounts for about 96% of the world’s deaths and 80% of children under the age of five.

“At the same time, the pandemic is not over and the pace of economic recovery is uncertain. Without swift and swift action, the key 2030 goals of the WHO Global Technology Strategy could not be met and additional evidence could be lost. There is sex, “he said.

WHO’s strategy requires a 90% reduction in malaria cases and mortality by 2030. We also want to eradicate malaria in at least 35 countries and prevent the recurrence of malaria in all countries without malaria.

..

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/covid-19-disruptions-linked-to-rise-in-malaria-infections-and-deaths/6341179.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: