Manitoba adolescents need to be immunized against COVID-19 or tested to play indoor sports





As of today, Manitoba people between the ages of 12 and 17 who participate in indoor sports should be vaccinated against COVID-19 or regularly tested. Children and teens affected by the latest restrictions must have evidence of at least one vaccination or a negative COVID-19 rapid test in the last 72 hours to play indoor sports. I have. “The overall goal is to ensure that we get as many vaccinations or tests as possible in that age group,” said Dr. Brent Lusan, the state’s chief public health officer, at an online press conference earlier this month. I mentioned in. These new rules are an effort to control infections between children and adolescents. Public health data show that Manitoba COVID-19 cases are increasing most rapidly among people under the age of 20. The order applies to all Manitoba people aged 12 to 17 who enter an indoor sports or recreational facility as a spectator or to participate. These facilities include, but are not limited to, community facilities such as school gymnasiums, classrooms, multipurpose rooms, and arenas. Indoor practice and competitions are subject to these orders. According to Russan, rapid testing needs to be done at participating private pharmacies rather than at Manitoba’s official testing site. A parent in Winnipeg says he supports public health orders if it means that vaccinated family and friends can watch sports. Members of the Westgate Wings will pose after winning the Manitoba High School Athletics Association’s State AAAA Men’s Volleyball Championship on Saturday. Assistant Coach Lorriann Ludwig hopes that the latest public health orders will allow family and friends to watch high school sports. (Submitted by Lorriann Ludwig) Lorient Ludwig’s 17-year-old son began practicing basketball at his school on Monday, while his volleyball team Westgate Wings won the Manitova High School Athletic Association AAAA Varsity Volleyball Championship on Saturday. .. Public health orders stipulate that qualified Manitoba people with vaccination evidence can watch indoor sports, but in the light of a pandemic, the event organizer may decide not to allow spectators. That was also the case for the volleyball championship. Fortunately, Ludwig was able to see his son Sammy, the team’s setter, win the championship because he was an assistant coach. She couldn’t help feeling sad about the team. “Usually it will be played in front of a lot of fans and the whole school,” she told CBC News. “We really hope that these new public health orders will open things up, allow spectators to participate, and give kids more opportunities to see each other play in high school sports. Because of the atmosphere, “she said. Melissa Meston’s 13-year-old son, north of Thompson, Massachusetts, is playing hockey. Although he is completely vaccinated and unaffected by the order, Meston could be adversely affected by some families being vaccinated against their children or being completely withdrawn. I’m worried about that. “It’s a stress reliever, good for their mental health, and it’s good to go out of school or out of the house to interact and interact with his teammates.” She understands that the government is trying to protect people, but she also feels that people at risk of vaccines are being pressured to act swiftly. “It’s a bit disappointing that some people may feel they are forced to do something that isn’t entirely all.”

