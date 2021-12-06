In Quebec, more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded for 6 consecutive days.





Quebec reports 1,189 new cases COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Two additional deaths due to the virus on Monday. Since the onset of the health crisis, the state has recorded 455,825 infections and 433,964 recovery, with 10,272 active cases. Hospitalization increased by 7 on the final day, 20 new patients were hospitalized and 13 were discharged. Of the 226 pandemic-related patients in the hospital, 62 are in the intensive care unit. read more:

Quebec lays the foundation for modernizing health data systems Of the new infections reported on Monday, 671 were unvaccinated or less than two weeks after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and 504 were vaccinated twice. # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) -As of December 5, the situation in Quebec is as follows: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF Omicron variant: As of November 30, no cases have been detected after screening performed. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/k7kDp5CpRL -Health Quebec (@sante_qc) December 6, 2021 The story continues below the ad The latest Ministry of Health data show that unvaccinated people are 3.3 times more likely to get the virus and 15.2 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are properly vaccinated. I am. On Monday, health officials said no new cases of the Omicron variant had been detected in the state. Trend story The artist did not know that Michigan’s shooter’s parents were hiding in his studio: Lawyer

Fauci says the Omicron variant doesn’t look serious, but “must be careful.” read more:

Quebec confirms first case of COVID-19 Omicron mutant To date, more than 13.7 million COVID vaccines have been administered in Quebec over the last 24 hours, including 19,746. The percentage of the population who received at least one dose is 82.1. The government continues to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11 and give booster shots to children over 70 or those who have received two doses. AstraZeneca vaccine.. More than 180,000 children of the target age group received the first shot, and an additional 94,543 made reservations.















1:46

Quebec healthcare professionals wonder why they can’t get a third COVID-19 booster shot





Quebec healthcare professionals wonder why they can’t get a third COVID-19 booster shot

Canada’s National Advisory Board on Immunity (NACI) “strongly” recommends COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults over the age of 50, but the state has not yet expanded its offerings. The story continues below the ad Healthcare workers are also asking the government to allow people at the forefront of COVID-19 patients to receive a third dose. Rapid day care test Meanwhile, Quebec is making rapid PCR testing available for state-wide day care as of Monday. The screening kit will be distributed by the day care provider to parents of children over the age of 1 who are experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19. After that, parents will be able to run the test at home. If the test is positive, the results should be confirmed at the official COVID-19 Screening Center. Health officials say it is an additional tool to prevent cases and outbreaks in unvaccinated day care centers for children ages 0-5. Quebec’s virus-related deaths currently amount to 11,589. See link »

<br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8428002/quebec-covid-update-dec-6-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos