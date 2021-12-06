Do I still need to wear a mask if I get a COVID-19 booster shot?

(NEXSTAR) – Estimated 41.9 million people In the United States, we are receiving a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Do I need to wear a mask in public, even if you belong to that group?

According to the country’s top infectious disease specialists, the need to wear a mask depends on the people around you.

“Indoor type settings with families you know, people you know can feel safe by having dinner and having a reception without wearing a mask,” said the best in the United States. Medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has a press conference on Wednesday. “But when you’re in a public meeting where you don’t know the status of vaccinations for people involved, it’s very wise to wear a mask. That’s what I do.”

If you’re going to go to one of these public places, Fauci explains that it’s okay to lower your mask while you’re eating or drinking. If you are not running any of these activities, you need to leave the mask on.

What type of mask should I wear?

It depends on your situation, as you need to wear a mask, Health officials say It should cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly so that there are no gaps on the sides of the face.

NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention He also advises us to choose a mask and nose wire with two or more layers to prevent air from leaking from above. It’s a good idea to lift the mask to see if it blocks the light. This means that the fabric may filter out more particles.

If you want more protection, experts also recommend wearing two masks or combining them with a mask fitter to leave no gaps.

If consumables are available, people can opt for disposable N95 masks for personal use, CDC says. Such masks are considered to be most effective in blocking virus particles. Authorities had previously stated that N95 masks should be reserved for healthcare professionals, but supply has since expanded.

There are some masks designed and tested to work at a consistent level, According to the CDC.. These masks are labeled to indicate which criteria they meet.

Toxins in disposable face masks

In 2020, more than 52 billion masks were produced, mainly in production facilities in China, with up to 450 million masks produced per day. These are “disposable” items, but it is estimated that it can take up to 450 years for the face mask to deteriorate. To make matters worse, recent studies have shown that these masks may spread harmful toxins into the environment.

Researchers at Swansea University have discovered that some masks release large amounts of toxins (lead, copper, antimony) after being exposed to water. Experts are now raising the question of whether plastic masks are safe enough for people to use every day.Also, considering the number of masks Please do not put it in the trash, These results are alarming.

“We need to continue to wear masks that are essential to ending the pandemic, but further research and regulation on mask manufacturing is urgently needed, which can reduce the risk to the environment and human health. You can, “said Dr. Sir Parserp, a senior researcher at Swonji Institute of Technology. University release..

For more information on the latest research click here..

The Associated Press contributed to this report.