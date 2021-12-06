In a world focused on COVID-19, local doctors are urging you to remember the cold and flu seasons.





Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 28,000 people died of influenza between 2018 and 2019, a decrease to 20,000 between 2019 and 2020. COVID-19 pandemic protocol requested. Doctors are now concerned that COVID-19 remains at the forefront of the year, which could lead to a surge in influenza-related deaths this year. The cold and flu season begins around September or October and can last until March. Dr. Siraj Abdullah, Physician for Piemonte Sports and Family Medicine, said that proper hygiene practices, vegetable intake, vitamin intake, exercise, and adequate sleep are all immune systems to protect yourself from the cold and the flu. Helps build. However, Dr. Abdullah said the best precautions come from influenza vaccination. “But as a precaution, I said that flu shots are very important,” Dr. Abdullah said. “Many people think about the flu, which can last 5 to 10 days, but can also lead to hospitalization with the flu and pneumonia. Therefore, it is very important to try to prevent it. is.” It is also important to note that if you already have the flu, you may get the flu again and you need to be armed against various strains of the virus. “Even if you get the flu once, you can get the flu a second time. There are different types of flu. It’s a virus, just as the type of cold, the type of COVID, and the type of flu are different. “Dr. Abdullah said. “That is, you may get the flu A and the next time you get the flu type B. Yes. If you are asymptomatic or have no symptoms, you should get a flu shot. “ In addition to this, Dr. Abdullah said wearing masks and increasing social distance are still good ideas. “Last year, many people wore masks, so it turned out that the cold and flu season wasn’t too bad. The benefits of wearing a mask are like common colds and flu. It’s about preventing, “he said. .. Abdullah. “And I know that the symptoms of a cold are quite different from the symptoms of the flu, but the flu can be very serious, so if you can prevent it by wearing a mask, wear a mask. If you can prevent it by social distance, social distance. It doesn’t just apply to COVID. “ Finally, Dr. Abdullah needs to do so because it helps prevent the spread of these viruses if he has a cold or the flu and can work or stay at home.

