Oregon COVID-19 cases increased by 107%, but could be a reporting issue





The number of new coronavirus cases surged in Oregon during the week ending Sunday, with an increase of 107% due to 7,084 reported cases. Last week there were 3,423 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oregon ranks 37th among the fastest-spreading states of the coronavirus per capita, according to USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 67.6% from the previous week, with 843,458 cases reported. With 1.27% of the country’s population, Oregon had 0.84% ​​of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 48 states had more cases last week than last week. Thanksgiving greatly confused who was tested, how many were tested, which labs were run, and what government agencies reported on time. Some governments have reported data for the three days of Thanksgiving Week. I didn’t report anything. Many cases and death reports were moved from Thanksgiving week to last week, with Thanksgiving week being artificially low and the latest week being artificially high, distorting weekly comparisons. These numbers are accurate to what the state reports, but are unreliable. Vaccine requirements:99 Oregon workers were fired for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Marion County reported 561 cases and 12 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 295 cases and 12 deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 40,153 cases and 516 deaths have been reported. Pork County reported 189 cases and 4 deaths last week. A week ago, 108 cases and 5 deaths were reported. Through the pandemic, 8,325 cases and 102 deaths have been reported. Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreak per person was Crook County, with 529 cases per 100,000 people per week. 310 Deschutes County; According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections begin at 100 per 100,000 people per week. Overall, the newest case was added to Multnomah County, with 952 cases. Washington County, 788 cases. Clackamas County was 614. Weekly cases increased in 34 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from last week’s pace were in the Multnomah, Washington and Lane counties. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Oregon ranks 18th in the state in terms of the proportion of people who have been vaccinated at least once, with 70.2% of the population being vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 68.8%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. In the week ending Thursday, Oregon reported an additional 162,304 vaccinations, including 47,336 initial doses. Last week, the state received 106,040 vaccinations, including 19,095 initial doses. Overall, Oregon reported a total of 5,977,918 doses. In Oregon, 127 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before, 202 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 394,569 people have been positive for the coronavirus and 5,243 have died from the disease in Oregon, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 49,085,361 are positive and 788,363 are dead. >> Follow cases of coronavirus throughout the United States Increased number of hospitalizations USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, December 5. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 799

The week before: 773

4 weeks ago: 859 COVID patients who may be hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 88,233

Previous week: 76,364

4 weeks ago: 68,138 Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than they did a week ago, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitals in 45 states received more COVID-19 patients in the week more recent than last week, a USA TODAY analysis of US health and welfare data shows. The USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.statesmanjournal.com/story/news/2021/12/06/coronavirus-oregon-marion-county-cases-up-107-reporting-issue-deaths-hospitalizations/49486333/

