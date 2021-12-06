Symptoms of vaccine-related myocarditis in adolescents are rare, mild, and resolve quickly



Source / Disclosure

The issuer: Disclosure: Newburger and Truong report on Pfizer consulting. Another author reports that he received research grants from Genentech and NIH. Other authors have not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.



Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio

Most adolescents under the age of 21 who were suspected of having myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination had their mild symptoms resolved immediately, according to the data published below. circulation.

Most of the suspected cases of myocarditis with the COVID-19 vaccine occurred in white men and were vaccinated with the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, the researchers reported.

The data was obtained from Truong DT et al. circulation.. 2021; doi: 10.1161 / CIRCULATIONAHA.121.056583.



“The highest incidence of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination has been reported in adolescent and young adult men. Past studies have shown that this rare side effect is associated with other vaccines, especially natural. It has been shown to be associated with the pox vaccine. ” Jane W. Newberger, MD, MPH, FAHA, Vice-chairman of the Department of Cardiology at Boston Children’s Hospital, Federal Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard University School of Medicine, and members of the American Heart Association Council on Lifelong Congenital Heart Disease and Youth Heart Health, said in the press. A release issued by AHA. “Current data on symptoms, severity of cases, and short-term outcomes are limited, but we have embarked on a large group of suspicious people. Cases of this heart disease associated with the COVID-19 vaccine In North America, for teens and adults under the age of 21. “

A retrospective analysis included 139 adolescents under the age of 21 with 140 episodes of suspected myocarditis within 30 days of COVID-19 vaccination presented to 26 US centers by July 4, 2021. And included young adults. Myocarditis was classified as confirmed (n = 49) or could be based on the CDC definition (n = 91).

Patient characteristics

Most suspected patients with myocarditis were male (90.6%) and Caucasian (66.2%). According to the results, the median age was 15.8 years.

Researchers reported that 97.8% of participants had suspected myocarditis after receiving the mRNA vaccine. 94.2% of cases occurred after the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

The results show that more than 91% of reported cases occurred after the second vaccination.

Characteristics of vaccine-related heart damage

Symptoms began median 2 days after vaccination. The most common symptom is chest pain, which the researchers reported in 99.3%.

Treatment for suspected myocarditis includes NSAIDs (81.3%), IV immunoglobulins (21.6%), glucocorticoids (21.6%), colchicine (7.9%), or no anti-inflammatory therapy (8.6%) It will be.

Researchers reported that the median length of stay was 2 days.

The results show that 18.7% of patients were admitted to the ICU, two of whom received inotropic / vasoactive support. No patient died or needed extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support.

All patients had elevated troponin I (mean, 8.12 ng / mL) or troponin T (mean, 0.61 ng / mL).

In addition, 69.8% of participants had abnormal ECG and / or arrhythmias, and 18.7% had a left ventricular ejection fraction of less than 55%. Researchers reported that LV function was normal among all participants at the time of follow-up.

Ninety-seven patients underwent cardiac MRI with a median of 5 days from the onset of symptoms. Of those patients, 77.3% showed abnormal findings, including late-stage gadolinium enhancement (76.3%) and myocardial edema (55.7%), and 50.5% met the criteria for Lake Louise.

“These data suggest that most cases of suspected COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis in people under the age of 21 are mild and resolve quickly.” Dungan T. Truong, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Faculty of Cardiology, University of Utah and Pediatric Cardiologist at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, said in the release. “I was very pleased to see such a recovery, but I am waiting for further research to better understand the long-term outcomes of patients with myocarditis associated with COVID-19 vaccination. The risk factors and mechanisms of rare complications need to be studied. “

Researchers include current cases, including designs that do not allow estimation of the incidence or risk of myocarditis in adolescents after vaccination, or comparison of these risks with risk after COVID-19 or MIS-C. Noticed some limitations of the series. A design of its retrospective and descriptive nature. There are no reports of intramyocardial biopsies to rule out direct viral infections of the myocardium.

“Especially as these vaccines become more widely available to children, it is important for healthcare professionals and the general public to have information on the early signs, symptoms, and time course of recovery of myocarditis,” Truong said. Mr. says. “Studies are also planned to determine the long-term outcome of people with myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination.”

reference: