Health
Incidence of dementia associated with cataract surgery
Prospective studies show that cataract surgery is associated with a nearly 30% reduction in the risk of dementia in the elderly.
Of the 3,000 cataract patients, cataract removal was associated with a significant reduction in the risk of dementia compared to those who had not undergone surgery (HR 0.71, 95% CI 0.62-0.83,). NS<0.001), Cecilia Lee, MD, MS, and co-author of the University of Washington, Seattle. JAMA Internal Medicine..
The association between cataract surgery and dementia remained important even after controlling multiple confounding factors and considering prejudice in healthy patients. The reduced risk lasted for at least 10 years after surgery, the researchers said.
“Sensory loss, such as vision loss due to untreated cataracts, is of interest to the research community as a potentially correctable risk factor for dementia,” Lee said. Today’s Med Page.
“Cataract disease affects many older people, and cataract surgery is a widely available intervention,” she added. “So far, there are few known measures, except for certain lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise that are thought to help prevent dementia.”
Researchers followed 3,038 people diagnosed with cataracts or glaucoma in adult thinking changes (action) Seattle-based study in Cohort, Kaiser Permanente Washington. Participants had no dementia at the time of registration and had not undergone cataract surgery prior to registration. The average age of the group was 74.4 years. Overall, 59% were female and 91% were white. Data was collected from 1994 to September 2018.
Participants in the ACT cohort were evaluated every two years using a cognitive ability screening device (CASI). CASI scores ranged from 0 to 100, and participants with scores less than 85 underwent additional diagnostic tests.
About 45% (1,382 people) of the group underwent cataract surgery during the study. The average follow-up period was 7.8 years. A total of 853 people developed dementia, most of whom had Alzheimer’s disease (709 cases).
In contrast to cataract removal, researchers did not find a low risk of dementia among people who underwent glaucoma surgery (HR 1.08, 95% CI 0.75-1.56,). NS= 0.68).
Cataract removal was more strongly associated with a reduced risk of dementia during the first 5 years after cataract surgery (HR 0.68, 95% CI 0.56-0.81, NS<0.001) Compared to later years (HR 0.76, 95% CI 0.63-0.92, NS= 0.02). Among several variables such as additional education, race, smoking history, and gender, covariates that are more protective than cataract surgery are APOE4 Allele.
“One of the mechanisms by which cataract surgery may reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease is to enable higher quality sensory input to the retina and improve brain stimulation,” Lee said. I am saying. “In addition, patients may be able to be more fully involved with the world by improving their eyesight, which may have a protective effect on the development of dementia.”
“Another potential explanation for the link between cataract surgery and reduced risk of dementia focuses on how cataract affects the type and quality of light that reaches the retina,” Lee said. I added.
Cataracts cause the lens to have a yellow tint that blocks the blue light. Intrinsically light-sensitive retinal ganglion cells of the retina are “very sensitive to blue light stimuli and are known to regulate the circadian cycle,” Lee pointed out.
“Degeneration and functional changes in these cells have been shown to be associated with cognition and Alzheimer’s disease,” she said. “Cataracts affect the overall quality of light that reaches the retina, including blue light, so cataract surgery may allow reactivation of these cells in a way that prevents cognitive decline. I have.”
The researchers acknowledged that the study had some limitations. An inverse causal relationship was possible. People with early cognitive impairment may be less aware of vision problems that can delay cataract surgery. Only the participants’ first cataract surgery was evaluated, and it was unclear whether subsequent surgery would affect the risk of dementia. In addition, most participants are Caucasian and the results may not apply to other groups.
Last updated: December 6, 2021
Disclosure
This study was funded by the National Eye Institute, the National Institute on Aging, the Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Discovery Foundation Diagnostic Accelerator Award, the Latham Vision Innovation Award, and research to prevent blindness.
Lee had no disclosure. Co-authors reported their relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec, Novartis, Regeneron, Santen, Genentech / Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Topcon, Microsoft NVIDIA, UpToDate, the National Institute of Aging, and the FDA.
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/neurology/dementia/96019
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
