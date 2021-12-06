Manitoba reports the highest daily COVID-19 cases in almost 6 months





Manitoba has reported 539 cases and 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last three days, including 211 cases on Sunday, according to a news release from the state government. The total number of cases on Sunday is almost 6 months and the number of cases per day is the highest. The last number was June 12, with 294 reported. There were 191 new cases on Saturday and 137 new cases on Monday. The average daily number of cases in Manitoba for seven days increased from 130 to 29 on Friday to almost 159. Manitoba’s current five-day test positive rate is 6.3%, up from 5.1% on Friday. There were two deaths reported on Saturday: a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s, both from the Southern Health Area. According to a news release, both deaths are associated with an outbreak at the Manitoba Development Center. The Center, a home care facility for adults with intellectual disabilities in Portage La Prairie, still has 16 active COVID-19 cases. There were a total of 20 cases related to the outbreak at the Manitoba Development Center. According to the online coronavirus data website, there are 7 staff and 13 non-staff. Two people have recovered. The deaths reported on Sunday were women in their 100s in the Winnipeg Health Area, associated with outbreaks in the surgical unit at GRACE HOSPITAL, and both men in their 60s and women in their 80s were in the Southern Health Area. I was from. There was one death reported on Monday: a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health area. The total number of deaths in Manitoba due to the coronavirus is currently 1,334. The Winnipeg Health Area had the most new cases in the last three days, 186, and the Southern Health Area had 176 new cases. There were 79 new cases in 3 days in the Northern Health Area and 49 new cases in 3 days each in Prairie Mountain and Interlake-Eastern Health Area. An outbreak has been declared at the Skyview Unit of the Lions Prairie Manor Personal Care Home in Portage La Prairie. The facility has been moved to the critical (red) level of the state’s pandemic response system. At this time, no cases of B.1.1.529 or Omicron mutants have been detected in Manitoba, the state states that all positive travel-related specimens have been sequenced. As of Monday, 152 Manitoba have been hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 11 from Friday, of which 30 have increased by 7 in the intensive care unit. As of midnight Sunday, 90 patients, including both COVID and non-COVID patients, were in the intensive care unit, 18 more than the pre-pandemic baseline of 72, according to a state spokesperson. .. Of the inpatients with COVID-19 active, 64 are unvaccinated, 35 are fully vaccinated, and 4 are partially vaccinated. Looking at those in the ICU where COVID-19 is active, 22 have not been vaccinated and 2 have been fully vaccinated.

