Patients packed with ER and waiting for COVID-19 to fill a hospital in Pennsylvania

Hospitals in Pennsylvania share a lot of data, such as the number of patients with COVID-19 and the number of patients using intensive care units or ventilators. However, it is difficult to obtain such details about another exacerbating problem: waiting time in the emergency room.

Still, many admit that patients in need of hospital care generally remain in the ER because their ER is full and regular beds are not available. As a result, it is difficult to respond quickly to the arrival of new ERs.

Danville-based Gaisinger sees “many people waiting long hours for care in the emergency department,” said Dr. Gerald Maloney, Chief Medical Officer.

“The emergency room is very crowded,” he said.

At a press conference, UPMC doctors were asked about reports of people waiting for hours at UPMC Hospital in Altoona, Blair County, some of whom were seriously ill.

Dr. Donald Jerry, Chief Medical Officer, did not refute the report, saying that demand for healthcare has “dramatically increased in the last few months … of course, there is longer waiting time.”

“There are virtually no facilities in our system that aren’t operating near capacity limits,” Yealy said.

Unfortunately, the forces may have been adjusted to make the situation worse before it gets better.

According to the State Health Department, influenza cases have “significantly increased” in Pennsylvania during Thanksgiving Week. Influenza has historically burdened hospitals, with the worst happening the week after Christmas and New Year’s holidays in Pennsylvania.

In addition, Pennsylvania has seen the worst surge in COVID-19 cases before the vaccine became widely available last winter.

As of early Monday, the Pennsylvania hospital was caring for 4,106 COVID-19 patients. The 14-day average of hospitalization rose to 3,685, an increase of more than 1,000 from about three weeks ago, and an increase from about 270 in mid-July.

“Currently, it’s our biggest challenge, and it’s a huge challenge, but it’s the capacity of the hospital,” says Yealy.

According to hospitals in the state, the pace of new COVID-19 cases is comparable to or faster than last winter’s surge, with more than 6,000 hospitalized around Christmas 2020.

Some companies, including York-based WellSpan, are reducing less urgent steps to release staff and beds.

Doctors further state that the majority of new cases continue to involve unvaccinated patients. People to get vaccinations and boosters they say are needed to prevent the recurrence of last year’s surge and maintain adequate care for non-COVID-19 illnesses such as heart attacks and accidents I am begging for.

As of early Monday, more than 2,300 regular beds and more than 550 intensive care beds were available in Pennsylvania, according to health ministry data. However, it is unclear how well the bed supply responds to the availability of staff to monitor and care for patients.

Hospitals say a variety of factors, including those that have been around for months, are responsible for ER overcrowding.

These include a national shortage of nurses and health care workers, including those who have left due to nearly ongoing pressure to care for COVID-19 patients.

In addition, during the first months of the pandemic, people avoided hospitals and clinics for fear of being infected with COVID-19. In 2020, the state also imposed a moratorium on elective surgery. Nowadays, a large number of people who have delayed care are returning, says health care leaders.

They further state that people’s activity slowed in 2020 due to factors such as blockades and restrictions on the size of the rally. This has reduced car crashes and heart attacks. This is another factor that has made it easier for hospitals to cope with last winter’s surge. According to Gaisinger’s Maloney, these things have returned to normal.

“In addition to the large number of COVID patients in the hospital, the demand for hospital services from non-COVID patients is increasing, and the overall staff pool is smaller than this time last year,” he said.

According to Maloney, Gaisinger needs to start daily with more than 100% of the hospital’s bed capacity and continually look for adjustments that can keep up.

Currently, new patients in need of hospital care are placed in recovery rooms or housed in the ER, effectively reducing the capacity of the ER, he explained.

UPMC Yealy said the care situation for COVID-19 patients was not as serious as last winter and did not interfere with the quality of care available at UPMC.

He said that UPMC would find a better way to hire and retain staff and “change the old-fashioned way to make sure we are as efficient and effective as possible.” He said he manages the situation through steps that include.

The decision on non-urgent procedures was based on consultations between physicians and patients, and UPMC did not reduce selective care altogether, Yealy said. However, he said the “thresholds” that govern decisions can change based on overall pressure on hospitals and ERs.