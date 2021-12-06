Omicron is likely involved in a cluster of at least 30 COVID-19 cases in London: MLHU

NS Middlesex-London Health Unit I’m still waiting for the final data, Omicron Clusters associated with at least 30 COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The case is “very expensive”.

The cluster of cases is associated with travelers arriving from Nigeria to London, Ontario in late November.

Dr. Alex Summers, Deputy Medical Officer of Health, said many individuals associated with the cluster were fully vaccinated, including travelers who also followed the guidelines of the Public Health Agency of Canada on testing.

The health unit announced on Monday that it received news on Sunday night that two of the 30 cases were screened positive for the S gene targeting disorder, a marker for the Omicron variant.

The cluster is linked to several schools and day care centers. Health units were in the process of notifying their communities on Monday, and as a result, had not yet publicly identified them.

“I didn’t want to notify the general public before the individual in the community was notified,” Summers said.

This cluster is also associated with an outbreak in God’s favorite home, a church in Dianes Drive.

“The number of high-risk close contacts continues to grow and is expected to exceed 100,” the health unit said in a statement.

“All positive COVID-19 cases and high-risk contacts associated with this cluster are considered to be Omicron under investigation (PUI).”

















So far, according to Summers, the symptoms reported by those related to the potential of Omicron clusters have been seen in other COVID-19 strains, including respiratory symptoms and loss of smell. It matches. Currently, there are no known hospitalizations associated with the cluster.

Regarding the new variant, Summers said there are three questions that experts are trying to answer: is it more contagious or infectious? Does it cause more serious illness? Do our vaccines still work?

Summers said Omicron appears to be more infectious or infectious than other variants.

It is unclear if it causes a more serious illness, but “early signs suggest that it does not cause a more serious illness.”

“I don’t know if it causes a milder (illness), but we’re watching it carefully. There’s not enough information here to comment.”

Experts believe the vaccine is to some extent effective at worst, according to Summers, but it’s also unclear how effective the vaccine is against mutants.

Due to the high number of mountaineering incidents outside of the potential Omicron cluster, Summers said the health unit will issue additional guidance later this week, perhaps in the form of “strong recommendations.”

He said that many of the local transmissions are in an unregulated environment.

“Sociable overtime environment,” Summers explained.

“The most effective mechanism for us is to make strong recommendations for our actions in those settings.”

