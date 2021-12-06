Data on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer diagnosis “raised a danger signal”



A review of a large database of U.S. veterans published in the United States has caused a significant reduction in the procedures used to diagnose cancer and new cancers across the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. bottom. cancer..

The authors of time-series studies also calculate the time and resources required for healthcare systems, institutions, and states to address the backlog of diagnostic procedures and avoid the possibility of worse long-term cancer outcomes. We have developed a chart that is useful for.

Brajesh K. Ral



“Although we knew in the beginning that we would reduce all non-urgent medical care [COVID-19] Surges will affect the detection of cancer. Concerns that subsequent secondary surges, regional differences to return to normal, and patient concerns about potential exposure in medical facilities may continue to reduce cancer detection to lower levels. Is continuing. ” Brajesh K. Ral, MD, He told Healio, an associate professor of surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and director of endovascular surgery at the University of Maryland Healthcare System.

Lal et al. Have set out to reduce encounters associated with prostate, lung, bladder, and colorectal cancer, procedures to facilitate diagnosis, and quantification of new diagnoses. In the COVID era Compared to the pre-COVID era.

The analysis included data on more than 9 million veterans collected from VA electronic medical records at 1,244 VA medical facilities in the United States between 2016 and 2020.

Lal et al. Estimated the reduction of procedures and new cancer diagnoses in 2020, with 2018-2019 as the baseline. They calculated the absolute and percentage differences between the annual volume and the volume ratio of observed and expected values, and generated heatmaps and funnel plots of volume change.

From 2018 to 2020, researchers identified 4.1 million cancer-related encounters, 3.9 million related procedures, and 251,647 new cancer diagnoses. Compared to the 2018-2019 annual average, 2020 colonoscopy decreased by 45%, prostate biopsy decreased by 29%, chest CT scan decreased by 10%, and cystoscopy decreased by 21%.

In addition, new cancer diagnoses were reduced by 13% to 23%, depending on the type of cancer.

Despite the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions, the decline continued, the researchers reported. They noticed that the drops vary from state to state.

“Unfortunately, my suspicions were correct. Our health care services have not yet fully recovered with regard to cancer detection,” Lal told Healio. “This can adversely affect the long-term outcome of cancer.”

Lal et al. Have created a nomogram that can be used to calculate the number of months required to clear the backlog and the capacity of the state / institution to increase the monthly steps. It can also be used to calculate monthly capacity above the baseline required to clear the backlog.

Lal told Healio that the findings on the effects of pandemics on cancer treatment in the United States “raised a danger signal,” paving the way for further research to answer more questions.

“Now we need to measure the length of the average delay in diagnosis and the actual consequences of this delay. Has ER visits increased? Is high-grade cancer increasing? Mortality has increased. Did you?

In addition, what are the main factors driving this deficit? It is likely to be multifactorial, but what is the relative contribution of each? Is it a reduction in health care workers? Fear of the patient? Has your local hospital been closed? “

Ral is with the continued impact of COVID-19 Introducing new variants It may continue to adversely affect cancer treatment.

“If these factors persist, I’m certainly worried that we won’t be able to recover from this deficit for a long time,” he said.

